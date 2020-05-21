Peggy Ann VanWinkle was born July 30, 1938 in Chanute, Kansas, one of three children to Henry and Florine (Fairchild) Byers. She passed away on May 16, 2020 at Mercy Hospital. Peggy married Oscar VanWinkle, June 1, 1956, in Chanute, Kansas and shared 61 years together. She and husband Oscar, raised three children Gary, Phillip and Brenda. Peggy worked at the Neosho High School cafeteria and was a member of the Abundant Life Church. In her leisure time she enjoyed knitting and crochet, but the joy of her heart were her grandchildren. She is survived by two children, Gary VanWinkle and wife Mindy, and Philip VanWinkle, both of Neosho, Missouri; one son-in-law, Chris Brown; one brother, Robert Byers, of Kansas City, Kansas; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter, Brenda Brown, and one sister, Gloria Adkins. Family and Friends may call at the Clark Funeral home Neosho, on Monday, May 25 from 4pm to 6pm and the family will receive friends from 5-6pm for visitation. Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 26 at 10:00 am at Abundant Life Church, Neosho. Interment will follow at Gibson Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Abundant Life Church, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.