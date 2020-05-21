A deer tried to cross U.S. Highway 65 and was killed at about 3:50 p.m., yesterday,

Press release for May 20

12:26 a.m., Officers observed a vehicle with its lights on, trunk open and open door at Jackson and Jefferson streets. Officers contacted owner and they had ran inside and forgot to return to the car and secure it.

7:30 a.m., Officers assisted with traffic at an accident scene at Third and Washington Streets where a State of Missouri vehicle had been struck in the rear. No injuries were reported and the crash was worked by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

8:27 a.m., Officers did a well-being check on a subject in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street. The subject was found to be okay.

10:19 a.m., Officer out in the 1100 block of Clay Street on an investigation.

10:21 a.m., Officer out in the 200 block of Turner Street on investigation.

11:35 a.m., Officer assisted another agency with traffic control at Polk and Washington streets.

12:26 p.m., Officer out at business in the 300 block of South Washington Street on an investigation.

12:53 p.m., Officer out at business in the 500 block of S. Washington Street on an investigation.

12:54 p.m., Officers out with subject in the 300 block of Webster Street reported to possibly be suffering with mental issues. Were advised that there were no issues at this time.

12:57 p.m., Illegal burning in the 400 block of Walnut Street. The resident had received warning earlier. Resident given citation for the illegal burning of other than yard waste.

1:39 p.m., Officer checked on a dog left in a vehicle in the 1000 block of Graves Street. The dog was determined to not be in distress.

1:41 p.m., Officers checking area of Polk Street railroad bridge for a report of subject wanting to injure themselves. No one found at that location.

2:11 p.m., Officer at the police department for follow-up investigation with juvenile and parent.

2:33 p.m., Officers out in the area of Bridge and Chicago with a suspicious acting subject. It was determined that the subject was more comfortable speaking with a deputy. The subject had been acting as though he was going to swing an object at passing vehicles. The subject was left to speak with deputy.

3:01 p.m., Officer checking on a vehicle on U.S. Highway 36 east of town by railroad overpass. vehicle okay and unoccupied.

3:01 p.m., Officer out at business in the 300 block of S. Washington Street on an investigation.

3:50 p.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of S. Washington Street where a deer had been struck and killed. The deer had attempted to cross U.S. Highway 65 from the west and was struck by a northbound vehicle. No injuries or damage was reported to the driver or vehicle.

5:42 p.m., Officer at the police department speaking with subjects reference a continuing investigation.

6:07 p.m., Officer out at business in the 1000 block of Graves Street for theft report. Theft had occurred earlier.

6:47 p.m., Officer at the police department, speaking with subjects in reference to a follow-up investigation.

7:46 p.m., Report of subject creating disturbance in a yard in the 200 block of Bridge Street. Residents were contacted and advised they had not observed the reported disturbance.

7:54 p.m., Officers recovered narcotic paraphernalia from the area of Eleventh and Broadway Street that was lying near the street. The items were taken to the police department to be properly disposed.

9:06 p.m., Officers were dispatched to Hillcrest and Virginia Avenue in reference to a vehicle having driven through the yard at 200 Virginia Avenue, striking a mailbox, then exiting the yard onto Hillcrest before coming to a stop. Officers and EMS found the subject to have very low blood sugar levels causing him to leave the roadway. Officers took information and photographed damages.

11:41 p.m., Officers called to the 2500 block of Fairview to assist in removing a bat from a residence. The bat was removed.

On May 20, the Chillicothe Police Department received 119 calls for service.