The Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery is hosting its first event - a Members-Only Art Show - since the COVID-19 closure pandemic began in mid-March

Local artists are invited to showcase their art in the upcoming show planned for June 16 - Aug. 21.

According to Lacey Anderson, director of the Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery artists in this show must be current members of the Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery.

Entry forms can be found on the website or at the gallery.

The gallery’s current hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

This exhibit will be free and open to the public June 16. Open hours and a reception date will be announced soon, Anderson said.

Anyone wishing to become a member can sign-up at www.culturalcornerartguild.org.

For more information contact Anderson at director@culturalcornerartguild.org