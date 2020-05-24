NCMC will send regular communication on any changes, updates, and measures regarding the fall semester.

North Central Missouri College (NCMC) will be offering both online and on-campus courses for fall 2020, with added measures to prioritize a safe campus environment, according to a press release from Kristi Harris, chief of staff for NCMC. College officials will closely monitor COVID-19 information and work with local health officials to implement safe guidelines. Should additional local or state orders be placed, NCMC will review course offerings and adjust as needed to safety standards.

Classes scheduled on campuses will run in larger rooms or at reduced sizes to allow social distancing. On-campus classes will stay on standard schedules whenever possible. If shelter-in-place or other state and county orders occur, NCMC may make various adjustments to accommodate safety needs. Strategies could include rotational scheduling in classrooms or labs, pre-recorded or live online lectures, and remote instruction through face-to-face online meetings or the college’s new online course management system, Brightspace.

Students can consider the many online course offerings scheduled for the fall semester if concerned about being in a public environment or worried about a possible switch to ‘flex’ arrangements during the semester. In the case of shelter-in-place orders, online courses may need to adjust proctoring rules and guidelines, but general instruction would be relatively unaffected.

According to the press release, computer labs will remain accessible within the Tutoring Center, Student Support Services, Library, and Hoffman Hall. Wireless network access is available throughout campus. Wireless access after business hours is available in Cross and Geyer parking lots.

NCMC encourages all students, faculty, and staff members to take various precautions to protect themselves and others. If students or faculty and staff would like to use a facemask or other protective items while in the classroom or on campus, they are encouraged to do so.

North Central Missouri College is currently reviewing and waiting on state and national guidelines to develop and form a plan for fall regarding athletics, co/extracurricular activities, public spaces, and events. As of now, these activities are to be permitted, but more information will be released as recommendations are established.

NCMC will send regular communication on any changes, updates, and measures regarding the fall semester. For more information about course offerings or enrolling, visit www.ncmissouri.edu. For the latest information on college response to COVID-19, visit https://www.ncmissouri.edu/studentlife/novel-coronavirus/