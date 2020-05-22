On May 21, the Chillicothe Police Department received 100 calls for service.

Press release for May 21

4:09 a.m., Officer checked a vehicle on a parking lot in the 800 block of W. Business Highway 36 that had been at the location for a period of time and had a turn signal on. The subject in the vehicle had pulled over for a nap.

7:49 a.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves Street to pick up recovered property.

8:10 a.m., Report of a suspicious package in a yard in the 400 block of Clay Street. Officers did not locate any package.

8:58 a.m., Officers out at courthouse for court duties.

9:34 a.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

10:10 a.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Washington and 3rd streets in reference to a motor vehicle accident where a vehicle had rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped at the traffic signal. No one was injured. The striking vehicle was towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

11:28 a.m., Officers reported to a complaint in the 1400 block of Calhoun Street that subjects are cutting a tree down and throwing wood on neighboring property. Property owner advises okay.

11:51 a.m., Officer out at business in the 500 block of Park Lane on an investigation.

12:55 p.m., Report of kids driving a golf cart in the area of Boyd and Fairchild Ssreets. Officers checked area and observed a cart being operated by an adult. No operation by kids was observed.

1:54pm , Officers checked well-being of subject that was reported to be contemplating self-injury in the area of the railroad bridge on Polk Street. The subject of the report was contacted by officers and determined to be okay and was headed to their residence on J.F. Kennedy Avenue.

2:06 p.m., Report of young child left in vehicle on parking lot in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers unable to locate vehicle in the area, but were able to contact a family member in reference the issue.

2:34 p.m., Officer at the police department for a fingerprinting detail.

2:54 p.m., Officer at the police department speaking with subject reference a continuing investigation.

3:54pm Officer out at business in the 600 block of S. Washington Street on an investigation.

4:02 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

4:23 p.m., Officer at the police department to assist another agency on investigation.

4:34 p.m., Officer out at the police department on a follow-up investigation.

5:00 p.m., Report of stolen cell phone in the 1200 block of Walnut Street. The phone was found.

6:04 p.m., Check well-being of subject in the 100 block of Webster Street. The subject was contacted and was okay.

7:34 p.m., Officers took a phone call at the police department and were advised medication missing from two, children’s prescription medication. Officers are continuing investigation.

7:38 p.m., Officers dispatched to disturbance on Mitchell Road near the railroad tracks. Officers located a man and woman that had been in an altercation to include the woman threatening the man with a knife. Both subjects were taken into custody and transported to the police department for processing. The male was cited and released and the female was transported to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail in lieu of charges.

7:58 p.m., Subject in the police department speaking with officer in reference a possible scam.

8:56 p.m., Report of someone shooting very loud fireworks in the 1900 block of Webster Street. Subjects were contacted by officer and warned of the violation.

11:11 p.m., Report of dog running in traffic in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Officers unable to locate the dog.

11:39 p.m., Request for well-being check in the 100 block of Polk Street. Contact made with residents and found okay.

11:40 p.m., Officer transported prisoner to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

