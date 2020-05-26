Appointments will be limited to Livingston County residents at this time.

During its June Adults Blood Draws in June the Livingston County Health Center will have free antibody testing for COVID-19 through private appointments for Adult Blood Draws on June 1, 10 and 24.

According to a press release from Administrator Sherry Weldon, appointments will be limited to Livingston County residents at this time.

Those who already have an appointment will be asked if they would like to add the free test to their blood draw. Others who wish to be tested should call the Health Center at 646-5506 to set up an appointment and provide information for the requisition required before blood can be drawn. Antibody testing results indicate whether a person has been exposed to COVID-19 in the past.

Instructions will be given at that time as to social distancing measures being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Clients will be required to answer a few health-related questions, have their temperature taken and wear a mask during the blood draw. Masks are available at the health center if needed. Appointments will be spaced to allow for keeping people distanced, and private rooms will be utilized.

Weldon noted that a testing event for active COVID-19 infections in Livingston County is also in the works and details will be released when plans are finalized. The community testing event will be a nasal swab test.

“The Health Center appreciates the cooperation of county residents following social distancing measures to protect our communities,” Weldon said.

For more information about Coronavirus, call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services 24-Hour Toll-Free Hotline at 1-877-435-8411. The Health Center can be reached at 646-5506.