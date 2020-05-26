Police reports for Memorial Day.

Press release for May 25

1:40 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street. The person was located and found to be okay.

5:14 a.m., Officers assisted the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services with a fire call in the 1400 block of Trenton Road.

10:08 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible private property vehicle crash in the 100 block of W. Business Highway 36. No report was filed.

1:28 a.m., Officers were dispatched to an animal at-large in the 1600 block of Maple Street. A 24-year-old male was issued a citation and released pending a court appearance.

11:36 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a building having structural problems with part of the ceiling falling in the 500 block of N. Washington St. An employee of the business was contacted and advised of the problem.

11:44 a.m., Officers were dispatched to debris on the roadway on westbound U.S. Highway 36, near Coon Creek Bridge. Officers removed the debris.

2:49 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a trespasser in the 1000 block of Graves Street. A 33-year-old female was issued a citation and released pending a court appearance.

3:39 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a vehicle traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 36 with the flashers on and frequently pulling over. Officers located the vehicle and rendered assistance.

4:12 p.m., Officers were dispatched to suspicious flashing lights in the 1400 block of Webster Street. CMU was contacted.

4:41 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Elm Street. A 36-year-old male was arrested, processed at the police department and transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional jail pending the filing of formal charges.

4:57 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a dog running-at-large in the 1800 block of Borden Street. The owners were contacted and warned of the illegal nature.

6:11 p.m., Officers transported a prisoner to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

6:42 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with questions about a private property vehicle crash at the police department. Officers spoke with the citizen and answered their questions.

7:44 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a person possibly littering on a parking lot of a business in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Officers located and contacted the person and the incident was resolved.

8:58 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1800 block of Fair Street.

9:19 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disabled vehicle obstructing traffic on Walnut Street at Second Street. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Press release for May 24

1:43 a.m., Officers arrested a white male subject for driving while intoxicated. The subject was fully processed and given a municipal court date.

2:07 a.m., Officers arrested a white male subject for an outstanding Trenton Police Department warrant. Subject could not post bond and was transported to the Grundy County Jail.

6 58 a.m., Officers responded the 800 block of Shy Drive for a harassment complaint. Officers spoke with both subjects and advised them to contact an attorney due to the fact the matter was civil in nature.

10:21 a.m., Officers responded to the 800 block of Washington Street for a minor motor vehicle accident. No injuries reported in this accident.

6:18 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Williams for a domestic assault. Further investigation is to continue in this case.

10:16 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a leaving the scene accident. Further investigation is to continue in this case.

9:03 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop near Elm and Jackson Street. As a result of the stop Officers arrested a male subject for driving while intoxicated. The subject was processed at the police department and issued a citation and released with a court date.