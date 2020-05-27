Three Kansas City residents were arrested in Chillicothe after several area residents reported stolen and forged checks.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples said during the month of May officers took several reports in the Chillicothe and surrounding areas, of forged and stolen checks, and in cooperation with other area agencies, the investigation ended on May 26 when a search warrant was served at a residence in the 100 block of Mitchell Road.

“Officers and detectives of the Chillicothe Police Department along with deputies of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, including K-9 Zaki served a search warrant in the 100 block of Mitchell Road,” Maples said. “During this search warrant officers and detectives located several items which included area residents’ checks, professional forging equipment, a large amount of narcotics, firearms and false identifications.” A child was also taken from the home.

Two men, a 64-year-old and 46-year-old along with a 37-year-old female all of the Kansas City area were arrested for several charges to include alleged forgery, alleged possession of forgery equipment, alleged stolen property, alleged stolen identification, alleged stolen checks, alleged possession of controlled substance, alleged unlawful possession of a firearm and alleged child endangerment.

The subjects were processed and transported to the Daviess/DeKalb Regional jail pending the filing of formal charges.

“I am very proud of the work and dedication the men and women of the Chillicothe Police Department put in on a day-to-day basis to solve crime and stop disruption within our community,” Maples said. “These people came to our community disrupting and victimizing our citizens to benefit themselves. Staff is working with other agencies to assist in the prosecution of these individuals in other communities as well.”