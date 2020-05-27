Baker's dozen eighth graders will be sent off by local parochial school operated by St. Columban Catholic Church

By PAUL STURM, C-T Staff Writer

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — A couple of weeks later than they otherwise would have been, graduation ceremonies for the 2019-20 eighth grade class of Bishop Hogan Memorial School in Chillicothe will occur this afternoon.

The 1 p.m. event will be held at St. Columban Catholic Church, which operates the school.

“We are looking forward to being able to celebrate this memorable event with our 13 eighth graders,” Pam Brobst, BHMS principal, wrote in the church’s parish bulletin this past weekend.

The graduation exercises were delayed a bit by precautionary measures taken to inhibit transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Those measures included termination of on-site instruction at the school building in mid-March.

“I have been proud of our teachers, parents, and students for rising to the challenge of transitioning from the classroom to online learning at home,” Brobst, a long-time local public school instructor and administrator who also will be the featured remarks during today’s ceremony, commented further in the bulletin. “Because we all worked together, continuous learning took place.

“Now, we can look back at what our students accomplished!”

This year’s Bishop Hogan Memorial School graduates include:

Avery Baxter. daughter of Shane and Kathy Baxter.

Bryton BeVelle. daughter of Grayson and Scottie Samm.

Kaden Cranmer. son of the late Lindsey Cranmer and nephew of Ryan and Courtnie Cranmer.

Matty Douglas. son of the late Lance Douglas and grandson of Carole Hobbs.

Alijah Hibner. son of Lonnie Hibner and Rochelle Koehly.

Delanie Kieffer. daughter of Jason and Kim Kieffer.

Patrick Kinsella III. son of the late Patrick Kinsella and grandson of Pat and Dee Kinsella.

Grant Leamer. son of Matt and Brooke Leamer.

James Mathew. son of Todd and Mary Mathew.

Carson Samm. son of Cheryl and Jonathan Cooper and Scottie and Grayson Samm.

Anthony Trantham. son of Chris and Alyona Trantham.

Bronlyn Ward. daughter of Darin and Kristen Ward.

Cameron Williams. son of Steve and Ginger Williams.