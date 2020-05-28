Currently, there are three confirmed cases in Livingston County and six in Linn County.

Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the state and country, however, local increases are occurring at a much slower rate.

As of Thursday morning, there were still only three confirmed cases in Livingston County and six in Linn County. The total cases in Missouri was 12,492; with 696 deaths reported.

On Tuesday, May 26, officials with St. Luke’s Health System released COVID-19 testing statistics for Hedrick Medical Center (HMC) and Wright Memorial Hospital along with the current criteria to be tested. Testing statistics as of the morning of Tuesday, May 26, are:

HMC tested 666 (396 Livingston County residents, 95 from Grundy County, 17 from Mercer County, 158 from other counties); Wright Memorial tested 268 (192 from Grundy County, 44 from Mercer County, 32 from other counties); HMC and Wright Memorial combined have tested 934 individuals.

Testing criteria

Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital previously expanded drive-thru testing of COVID-19 to all residents in the region who met testing criteria and who were referred by a health care provider prior to arriving at the testing site.

For non-inpatient testing, individuals must have any new symptom, including but not limited to: fever of 100 degrees or higher; loss of smell or taste; cough; shortness of breath; diarrhea; sore throat or body aches

If an individual experiences any of the designated symptoms within the last 14 days, they will need to call their health care provider to obtain a referral for the drive-thru test at the location set up at 1100 Washington St.

All of the Constitution-Tribune’s Coronavirus coverage is being provided free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the C-T at www.chillicothenews.com/subscribenow to help keep local businesses afloat at supportlocal.usatoday.com.