Frank R. Beck, age 69, resident of rural Brocket, ND, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home. Frank Richard Beck was born July 29, 1950, at Devils Lake, ND, the son of Frank M. and Phyllis (Anderson) Beck. He was raised on the family farm near Brocket, ND, attended elementary school at Brocket, and graduated from Lakota High School in 1968. He continued his education at Lake Region State College and Mayville State College. He returned to farm in 1976. He was a member of the Rainbow Lodge Sportsman’s Club at Whitman Dam. Frank loved his family and bragging about his grandchildren. He will be missed by; his two sons, Derrick (Jessica) Beck of Lawton, ND, and Travis (Elizabeth) Beck of Devils Lake; seven grandchildren, Trason, Ava, Kitson, Rhetly, Sophia, Isabella and Katrina; a sister, Audrey Knudson of Clifford, ND; an aunt, Jeanette Anderson of Devils Lake; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. A graveside service will be held for Frank at the Lakota Cemetery, Lakota, ND, on Friday, May 29 at 4 p.m. Arrangements with the Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota, www.iversonkassianfuneralservices.com.