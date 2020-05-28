Officer recovered an abandoned bicycle in the 2700 block of N. Washington Street. Bicycle can be identified and claimed by the owner.

Press release for May 27

1:08 a.m., Officer checking the well-being of subject in the 2700 block of N. Washington Street. Subject okay.

7:40 a.m., Officers out in the 10 block of Tenth Street where a vehicle left the roadway and was not damaged, but was making ruts in yard as attempting to get out of yard. The vehicle was removed by another vehicle.

8:49 a.m., Officer recovered an abandoned bicycle in the 2700 block of N. Washington Street. Bicycle can be identified and claimed by the owner.

9:32 a.m., Report of traffic lights malfunctioning at Washington and Calhoun streets. Officers checked and MoDOT already there to work on them.

10:48 a.m., Officers took a report of theft of a package from the 1100 block of Jackson Street that had been delivered through the mail. Investigation is ongoing.

11:08 a.m., Report of illegal dumping reported by Municipal Utilities. Information on suspects provided. investigation continuing.

12:35 p.m., Officer out at the courthouse for court duties.

12:58 p.m., Subject at the police department to report possible scam by check. No victim determined at this time. No report.

2:36 p.m., Report of dogs in vehicle in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street. Subject was leaving premises on officer’s arrival. No report.

3:17 p.m., Officers checking report of someone mowing grass in the 1500 block of Bryan Street and blowing grass into street. Officers checked and subjects will be blowing grass back into yard.

4:33 p.m., Report of suspicious vehicles in the 100 block of Mitchell Avenue. Vehicles gone on officers’ arrival.

7:03 p.m., Well-being check in the 200 block of Herriford Street. Subject transported to medical facility in Cameron.

7:41 p.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves Street for paperwork.

8:43 p.m., Report of suspicious vehicles on parking lot in the 1400 block of Walnut Street. Officer checked area and unable to locate any vehicles.

8:55 p.m., Report of suspicious vehicle being seen in numerous areas of the county and city. Now reported in Gravesville Park area. Officers unable to locate the vehicle.

9:10 p.m., Report of vehicle parked strangely on Forrest Drive with its flashers on. Officers checked and they were using their headlights for working on house. No report.

10:05 p.m., Report of people with flashlights, possibly in residence in area of Vine and Webster streets. No one located at scene and owner does not request report.

10:19 p.m., Well-being check on subject in the 600 block of Webster Street. Officers checked and found the subject was accompanied by several friends that will be taking them for medical care.

10:43 p.m., Officer performed motorist assist at Ann and Washington streets. Subjects had roadside assistance on the way.

10:55 p.m., Officer out at Hedrick Medical Center on a well-being follow-up. Everything okay.

On May 27, the Chillicothe Police Department received 83 calls for service.