The program begins June 1.

Children up to the age of 12 are invited to join the Livingston County Library this summer as the 2020 summer reading program, Imagine Your Story, begins.

According to Jodi Moore, children’s services coordinator, at the library, this year’s program will explore fairy tales.

Reading during summer vacation is important to children to help prevent the “summer slide” so that children do not lose any of their school year gains. The summer reading program is a way for parents, grandparents and caregivers to provide children the motivation to read daily. It is also important to read aloud together. Children too young to read themselves gain vocabulary and listening skills from being read to, but so do older, independent readers.

“The children’s department is thrilled to be able to provide a summer reading program that will help prevent the slide,” Moore said.

This year the Summer Reading Program looks very different than in years past. Due to COVID-19, there will be no in-house programming.

To get started:

1. Register in the children’s department or call 660-646-0563 starting on June 1. Reading logs, schedules and Bingo cards will be available at this time in the library.

2. Read Read Read!! Keep track of how many books you read each week. You can do this on your paper reading log (available in the library and on our website) or on the Reader

Zone app with the code—9eeeb.

Enter to win a prize:

1. Register for the Summer Reading Program.

2. Bring your reading log into the library weekly to log how many books you read or log them into the Reader Zone app. Each week you log your books, your name will be entered into a drawing for a prize.

3. Enchanted Bingo games are being provided. For each Bingo card completed and turned in, your name will be entered into a drawing for a prize.

4. Tune in to Facebook every Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. to hear stories and receive information on the weekly craft/activity. Comment with a picture of your craft/activity on the

Storytime post, send a picture to jodi@livingstoncountylibrary.org, or bring it into the library to show us. Each time you share your craft and or activity with us, your name will be entered into a drawing for a prize.

All prize winners will be notified at the end of July.