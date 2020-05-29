A public meeting is set for 5 p.m. Thursday at Riechmann Pavilion on construction of the Hinkson Creek Trail extension from Stephens Lake Park to Clark Lane.

Plans had included repurposing an abandoned bridge as a trail connector on the north side of East Walnut. Engineers have determined the bridge is unsafe, the city wrote in a news release. Parks and Recreation staff are now proposing a modification of the existing East Walnut Road bridge and are seeking public input.

The Riechmann Pavilion is located at Stephens Lake Park, 2300 E. Walnut Street in Columbia. Information on the project will be presented and residents can offer feedback and ask questions. An online survey will also be available until June 11.

The survey can be found at como.gov/CMS/WebForms/form.php?formid=374. Residents can also call Parks and Recreation at 573-874-7460 for more information.