The Chillicothe Chamber is inviting everyone everywhere to participate in the Miles Apart Virtual 5k!

"You can walk, jog, run, skip or whatever you choose and can be located anywhere in the world," Crystal Narr, executive director of the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce said. "This is a great way to bring people together while still staying apart for a great community cause."

Participants must register by May 31 at tinyurl.com/milesapart5k then complete the 5k wherever you wish during the week of June 15-21.

"You can participate on a treadmill, in the country, on a trail or on the provided mapped course. It is up to you," Narr said.

Participant materials include a commemorative t-shirt, unique race medal and runner’s bib, all of which will be mailed upon registration at the address provided. $35 for 5k and $20 for the 1-mile fun run for kids 12 & under which earns them a shirt. All additional event information is available at tinyurl.com/milesapart5k.

Sponsorships are still available to any area businesses or organizations. Please contact the Chillicothe Chamber at 660-646-4050 or office@chillicothemo.com for more information.