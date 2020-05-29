On May 28, the Chillicothe Police Department received 92 calls for service.

2:46 a.m., Officers called to the 300 block of Dickinson on a report of someone trying to get into a residence. Entry was not gained and officers were unable to locate anyone.

5:06 a.m., Report of suspicious activity in the 900 block of Fairway. Officer unable to locate anything suspicious.

11:58 a.m., Officer at the police department speaking with subject reference a continuing investigation.

12:17 p.m., Officer recovered an abandoned bicycle in the 1000 block of Bryan Street. The bicycle can be identified and claimed by the rightful owner.

12:20 p.m., Parking complaint in the 1800 block of Borden Street. Vehicle was moved prior to officer’s arrival.

3:28 p.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves Street to pick up recovered property.

4:57 p.m., Officer received report of a stolen bicycle from the 1100 block of Trenton Street.

5:08 p.m., Report of a dog running loose in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street. Officers were unable to locate the dog. Reported as a white Boxer.

5:24 p.m., Officer returned recovered items to the owner in the 1700 block of Hickory Drive, that had been recovered in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

6:30 p.m., Officer recovered a bicycle in the 1400 block of Alexander, that had been reported earlier as stolen. Owner notified.

7:04 p.m., Officer at the police department to speak with subject about possible phone scam. No report was taken.

7:26 p.m., Report of two dogs running loose and getting into people’s trash in the 1200 block of Jackson Street. Owner caught dogs and took them inside.

8:05 p.m., Report of people yelling in the 1500 block of Bryan Street. Officers unable to locate the subjects.

8:06 p.m., Report from resident in the 100 block of Polk Street of a subject acting as though casing houses. Subject last seen walking west on Polk Street. Officers were unable to locate the subject.

9:27 p.m., Report of subject speaking profanities as entering business in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street. Officers spoke with employees and found no problem was observed by them.

10:41 p.m., Peace disturbance complaint with threats of fighting reported in the area of Clay and Martin streets. Parties were contacted and no one wishes to file charges.

10:54 p.m., Report of loud motorcycles in the area of E. Bridge Street. Officers checked area and were not able to locate any vehicles.

