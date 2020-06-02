During a recent Chillicothe R-II Board of Education meeting the board voted unanimously, after discussion, to not have summer school this year. Credit recovery classes will still be offered, High School Principal Dan Nagel is working with students to ensure they are able to complete those classes, Superintendent Dan Wiebers said. Concerns over COVID-19 and finances for summer school were among the board’s biggest concern, Wiebers noted.

“It really came down to finances and keeping our students safe,” he said. “We didn’t think we would have the numbers to make it happen, at best we could break even, but worst case scenario it could cost us well over $110,000.”

The current plan is to allow student-athletes to do conditioning outside the weight rooms starting June 15 and on or about July 6 to be allowed to use the weight rooms.

The board also discussed new recommendations for schools during and after the COVID-19 crisis. Wiebers said some measures will be quite costly, but noted the district does stand to get CARES ACT funding in the amount of $368, 953.

The design for the single-story administration offices to be located to the west of Jerry Litton Stadium, near the parking lot is complete. Wiebers said bidding on the project opened on May 29 and will close on June 26. A bid will then be selected and at a special board meeting on June 29.

Once the contract is awarded, the construction is expected to begin on or near July 6 and should be completed by the end of the year. The single-story building will house administration offices, meeting space and classroom for the Transition to Life Center.

The new administration building will be built using insurance money from the flooding of the old district building on the south of town in 2019. The school district is only responsible for the $1,000 deductible, no district funds are being used toward the construction of the new building.

During an executive session meeting, the board approved the hiring of several new staff members, including: Jacob Meierer as middle school custodian; Caleb Sconce as a paraprofessional at Field Elementary School; Manuel Morales as a Chillicothe Elementary School custodian. The board also approved the extra duty positions for Chad Smith as assistant varsity football coach; Samantha Figg, junior class sponsor; Caleb Sconce as a freshmen baseball coach and assistant varsity football coach and Ashley Troyer as middle school head softball coach. Resignations were also accepted from: Carol Suddith at Dewey School Food Service Kaylee Myers TLC, paraprofessional.