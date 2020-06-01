Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the state and country, however, local increases are occurring at a much slower rate.

As of Monday afternoon, there were still only three confirmed cases in Livingston County and nine in Linn County. The total cases in Missouri was 13,147, up from 12,492 on May 28; with 772 deaths reported, up from 696 deaths on May 28.

On Monday, officials with St. Luke’s Health System released COVID-19 testing statistics for Hedrick Medical Center (HMC) and Wright Memorial Hospital along with the current criteria to be tested. Testing statistics as of the morning of, June 1, are:

HMC has tested 776 (455 Livingston County residents, 115 individuals from Grundy County, 22 from Mercer County, 184 from other counties) Wright Memorial has tested 295 (209 individuals Grundy County, 48 from Mercer County, 38 from other counties) HMC and Wright Memorial combined have tested 1071 individuals up from 934 on May 28.

Testing criteria

Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital previously expanded drive-thru testing of COVID-19 to all residents in the region who met testing criteria and who were referred by a health care provider prior to arriving at the testing site.

For non-inpatient testing, individuals must have any new symptom, including but not limited to: fever of 100 degrees or higher; loss of smell or taste; cough; shortness of breath; diarrhea; sore throat or body aches

If an individual experiences any of the designated symptoms within the last 14 days, they will need to call their health care provider to obtain a referral for the drive-thru test at the location set up at 1100 Washington St.

