



A Friday night crash in Mexico led to a drug-related arrest of an Illinois resident. There were no reported injuries.

Mexico Department of Public Safety responded at about 11:16 p.m. in the 400 block of West Love.

Cassandra B. Gilbertson, 19, of Illinois had driven off the street and hit two parked vehicles before stopping, according to a department news release.

She was arrested and then taken to the Audrain County Jail on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on drugs and possession of marijuana. Further court information was not available as of Monday morning.