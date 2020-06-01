On Saturday, May 30, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Neosho address in reference to a deceased person. Deputies responded to 15726 Finch Drive at 1336 hours. A neighbor had located a body partially hidden beneath a pile of debris on the property. The victim has been identified as Robert L. Bryant of that address. He is a white male 55 years of age. Family members said he had not been seen since the previous Sunday but that he had not been reported missing yet. This is being investigated as a homicide. An Autopsy is scheduled for later this week. Newton County Detectives obtained a search warrant for the victim’s property and processed the scene. They have collected evidence and are now conducting interviews. The investigation is continuing at this time. We encourage anyone having information on this incident to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.