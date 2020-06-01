Press release for May 31

12:08 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a person, who was not the owner, getting in a

parked motor vehicle in the 400 block of Cherry Street. Officers located and contacted the person who was the significant other of the owner.

12:41 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a fight in progress in the 1500 block of

Burnam Road. Officers located the persons involved. No one wished to pursue charges

and agreed to separate.

1:23 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible single motor vehicle crash on Business

Highway 36. Officers discovered the crash occurred outside of the city limits.

2:57 a.m., Officers assisted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office with an arrest at

the police department.

4:39 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious person in the area of St. Louis

Avenue and E. Jackson Street. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

10:20 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 1400 block of

Alexander Street. The parties agreed to separate.

12:08 p.m., Officers were dispatched to possible stealing of mail in the 1200 block of

Locust Street. Officers were unable to locate a victim.

3:35 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a shoplifter in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

Officers arrested a 27-year-old female, who was processed at the police department and

released pending a court appearance.

4:19 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in an alley in the 400 block

of Walnut Street. Officers were unable to locate a violation.

4:29 p.m., Officers towed a vehicle on Dale Drive.

7:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a shoplifter in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

Officers arrested a 26-year-old female, who was processed at the police department and

released pending a court appearance.

8:39 p.m., Officers assisted the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services with a

medical call in the 900 block of Fairway Drive.

8:42 p.m., Officers recovered a hypodermic needle syringe at Clay and Easton streets

It was properly disposed.

9:59 p.m., Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity in the 200 block of Henry

Street. Officers did not discover anything suspicious but found a faulty security light.

10:38 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

11:07 p.m., Officers were dispatched suspicious activity in the area of Clay Street Park. Officers did not discover anyone or any vehicles around the park.

Press release for May 30

1:28 a.m., Noise complaint from 600 block of Elm Street. Officers disbursed a group in the 600 block of Webster Street.

1:46 a.m., Complaint of noise from several vehicles in the 300 block of Tenth Street. Vehicles were gone on officers’ arrival.

1:47 a.m., Noise complaint in the 600 block of Webster Street. Officers advised subjects to leave area.

2:06 a.m., Officer performed a well-being check on subject at Ryan Lane and Washington streets. The subject was okay.

8:49 a.m., Officer out in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street with the subject who has questions on city ordinances. Officer provided information.

10:21 a.m., Officer out in the 300 block of S. Washington Street on a continuing investigation.

10:32 a.m., Officer out in the 100 block of Mitchell Avenue on follow-up investigation.

1:51 p.m., Report of dog constantly barking in the 1000 block of Elm Street. Officer spoke with the owner and issue resolved.

4:18 p.m., Officers removed items from the roadway that had fallen from a vehicle near Broadway and Eleventh.

6:15 p.m., Parking complaint at Third and Turner streets. Officer observed no parking violation.

7:15 p.m., Officer checked reported suspicious activity on Morningside Drive near Broadway. The vehicle reported as following subject walking. Possible Domestic issue. Officers checked area and were unable to locate anyone.

On May 30, the Chillicothe Police Department received 75 calls for service.

Press release for May 29

****Officers from the Chillicothe Police Department, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Probation/Parole, Fire Marshall, and N.I.T.R.O. ATF Task Force, were all busy May 29 on a warrant round-up inside Chillicothe and the surrounding area. 21 people were arrested on Livingston County arrest warrants. On-view arrests in addition to the arrest warrants were also made due to officers’ observations of violations at the time of warrant service. Arrestees were transported to the police department where they were processed and then transported by Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail Transport vans to be incarcerated in their facility. Arrest warrants had been preferred by Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren and the Livingston County Associate Circuit Court. Majority of the arrests were for drug-related offences****

7:27 a.m., Officer recovered an abandoned bicycle from the 200 block of John F. Kennedy Avenue. The bicycle can be identified and claimed by the rightful owner.

7:50 a.m., Officer handled a parking complaint in the 200 block of Tenth Street.

8:51 a.m., Officers performed a well-being check in the 400 block of Clay Street. Subject contacted and is okay.

9:24 a.m., Officer out in the 500 block of N. Washington Street. Determined to be a civil issue. No report.

11:21 a.m., Officer checking vehicle in the 800 block of Dale Drive. Warning placed on vehicle.

11:47 a.m., Officers and Emergency Services out in the 300 block of W. Business Highway 36 on a medical call.

1:23 p.m., Officer at police department to return property that had been in safe-keeping. Property was returned to owner.

2:13 p.m., Officer received report of auto theft by failure to return a rented vehicle. Vehicle was later recovered in Chariton County and owner notified. Suspect information was received and will be contacted.

4:34 p.m., Officers checking the area of the 400 block of Jackson Street for kids on four-wheelers. Officers unable to locate.

5:19 p.m., Parking complaint of road blocked in the area of East and Montgomery streets. Subject contacted and was loading a lawnmower.

6:23 p.m., Officers in the 600 block of Corporate Drive. Survey for possible problems with employee’s work status. No problem observed.

7:41 p.m., Disturbance reported over removal of property from residence. determined as Civil issue. No report.

9:08 p.m., Officer speaking on phone with subject reference possible theft of items from brothers house. No report at this time.

9:44 p.m., Noise complaint from the 500 block of Peacher Street. Officers checked area and determined to be children playing. No report.

10:51 p.m., Officer observed vehicle in the 2900 block of BelAir Drive with the trunk open. Owner was notified and took care of the vehicle.

11:45 p.m., Report of kids in street and yelling in the area of Jackson and Highland. Contact was made by officer and the kids are on their way home.

11:46 p.m., Report of loud boom north of 200 block of Williams. Officers checked area and unable to locate the source of the complaint.

The Chillicothe Police Department received 133 calls for service.