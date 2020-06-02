The Community Blood Center has issued an urgent call for healthy blood donors because, with the return of elective surgeries, the need for blood is increasing but the local blood supply is dangerously low.

Timothy Lutheran Church in Blue Springs will host its 15th annual blood drive on Sunday. All local residents are invited to participate. This blood drive is dedicated to a young man named Adam, who was diagnosed with leukemia and, after several years of treatment, blood transfusions, radiation and bone marrow transplants, passed away. In his honor, Trinity Lutheran has held blood drives every year since Adam died.

An appointment to donate blood is required as walk-in donations cannot be accepted.

To donate at Timothy Lutheran, please call Dawn at 816-352-2342 or visit savealifenow.org/group and enter Group Code CB3C. Donors are asked to wear a mask to the blood drive or one will be provided to them upon arrival.

Other upcoming blood drives also require that donors wear a mask and make an appointment to donate by calling 816-352-2342.

These blood drives include:

• Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1416 S.W. 19th St., Blue Springs, June 10, 1 to 6 p.m. and June 11, 1 to 6 p.m.

• Stiletto Gym, 6133 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, June 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.