the accident occurred at 5:28 a.m., this morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 65 and Missouri 190.

The Chillicothe Fire Department (CFD) was dispatched to a vehicle accident where a truck had smoke coming from the engine.

According to a press release from CFD Capt., and EMT Tracy Bradley fire crews were called to the scene at 5:28 a.m., this morning by an officer with the Chillicothe Police Department due to a vehicle smoking that was involved in a wreck.

Upon arrival crews found a truck located between the electrical box and stoplight pole at the intersection of U.S. Highway 65 and Missouri 190.

“We used a water can to extinguish in the engine compartment but it continued to smoke,” Bradley said. “We were unable to release the hood latch but with the hood being buckled we were able to use a handline to spray the engine area.”

Crews used about 20 gallons of water and Bradley noted the vehicle, driven by Kenneth Pulliam, Chillicothe, had major damage to the front drivers side.

CFD crews left the scene at 5:50 a.m.