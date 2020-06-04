Chillicothe R-II reminds parents of deadlines

Parents of incoming pre-k and kindergarten students in the Chillicothe R-II School District are reminded to preregister before the start of the school year. Preregistration for any students that are new to the school district can be completed online at https://tinyurl.com/r2enroll

Parents of Chillicothe R-II School students that will be riding the bus in the 2020/2021 school year need to register their child(ren) before July 1.

Registration forms are available on the district website, chillicotheschools.org. Parents should note there are separate forms for elementary, middle and high school students and one form must completed for every child within a household that is riding a bus.

For more information, or to update the bus barn if you move after July 1, call the bus barn at 646-6309.