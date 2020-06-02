On June 1, the Chillicothe Police Department received 80 calls for service.

Press release for June 1

12:33 a.m., Officers checking well-being of subject in the 500 block of Samuel Street. Subject was found to be having a reaction to medication.

12:59 a.m., Officers out in the 500 block of St. Louis Street in reference suspicious activity. Officers unable to locate anything suspicious.

2:06 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 36 and Mitchell Avenue. Officers arrested the driver for driving while suspended and exceeding the posted speed limit. The driver was transported to the Chillicothe Police Department where they were processed and released on Municipal Citations.

2:33 a.m., Report of a suspicious vehicle on parking lot in the 2600 block of Fair Street. Subject was contacted by officers and was sleeping while waiting to visit a relative in the morning

8:18 a.m., Report of a dog running in traffic in the 100 block of N. Washington Street. Officers unable to locate the dog.

9:04 a.m., Officers in the area of the 1200 block of Bryan Street reference resident hearing a loud scraping noise during the night. A vehicle was found to have lost the rear passenger wheel and the scraping noise was from that incident.

10:25 a.m., Officer on special detail at the shooting range.

10:27 a.m., Officer out in the 1200 block of Locust Street in reference possible theft from mail. Advised to contact government authority.

10:53 a.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Washington for a two-vehicle crash without injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle was cited for improper lane use and given a municipal court date.

11:34 a.m., Officer dispatched to a vehicle accident on a parking lot in the 1200 block of Fair Street. No report required.

12:29 p.m., Subject asking to speak with officer in reference to being able to defend oneself. Officer talking to subject on phone.

1:25 p.m., Officer provided a funeral escort for local business.

1:28 p.m., Officer provided information to subject on calling child abuse hotline in reference possessing personal knowledge of abuse.

1:31 p.m., Officer took report from Municipal Utilities of illegal dumping at the City burn site. Investigation continuing.

1:52 p.m., Officer monitoring traffic after receiving complaint of motorcycle rider with no helmet. Officer did not observe a violation.

2:22 p.m., Recovered billfold from business in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Owner from out-of-state was contacted by business and will claim their property at the police department.

3:18 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

4:03 p.m., Request for well-being check of children at a residence to the west of Walmart. Residents were located in the 1600 block of Smith Street and determined to be okay.

5:29 p.m., Report of subject having walked away from care center in the 1300 block of Monroe Street. Subject was located and taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

5:36 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Walnut Street for a report of property damage done to a house. Windows had been shot with BBs. Investigation continuing.

6:36 p.m., Officer out on motorist assist in the 400 block of S. Washington Street.

7:36 p.m., Officer speaking with subject reference possible violation of protection order. Subject will be contacting their attorney.

8:34 p.m., Officers dispatched to possible domestic dispute in the 1500 block of Springhill Street. No report. While at the scene, two subjects were arrested for a reported theft that had occurred on an earlier date. The subjects were brought to the police department where they were processed, cited and released. Evidence from the theft was recovered.

9:38 p.m., Officers out at residence in the 900 block of Adam Drive to recover some evidence.

On June 1, the Chillicothe Police Department received 80 calls for service.