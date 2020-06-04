Chaumette Vineyards and Winery will officially reopen Friday with adjusted hours and precautions in place.

Chaumette Vineyards and Winery will officially reopen to the public Friday following a brief interlude due to precautions surrounding COVID-19. This includes the Grapevine Grill restaurant, tasting room, all villas and the pool.

Social distancing will be practiced on the grounds, and staff will be required to wear masks. Hours for the Grapevine Grill and tasting room are slightly altered for June:

•Lunch will be served Thursday to Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

•Dinner will be served Friday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

•Carryout dinners will be available on Thursday and Sunday.

•The Grapevine Grill will be closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

•The tasting room will be open Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Villas are available for rent every day of the week. Guests have the opportunity to bring their own food and prepare it in their villa kitchen.

Missouri residents have been able to purchase Chaumette’s wine through pickup and delivery services by ordering online. The Villages of Chaumette initially reopened on May 8. All of their rooms are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before and after each guest's stay.

For more information on Chaumette Vineyards and Winery, visit https://chaumette.com/ or call (573) 747-1000. Chaumette Vineyards and Winery is located at 24345 State Route WW, in Ste. Genevieve.