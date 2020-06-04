Flash Flooding has been reported in Northwest Missouri, especially in Daviess, Caldwell, Carroll and Chariton counties.

Strong storms and torrential rain last night caused some flash flooding in Northwest Missouri, especially in Daviess, Caldwell, Carroll and Chariton counties. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews are closely monitoring road conditions as flood waters continue to rise and fall, according to a MoDOT press release.

For the safety of all travelers, NEVER MOVE BARRICADES or drive around them. Our crews place them there for your safety and the safety of any who may come after you. Moving barricades not only puts yourself in danger, but other drivers who may come through later and drive into flooded roadways without warning. This can be especially dangerous at night.

Any time there is water over the roadway, there may be unseen damage to the road surface below. Do not drive through water over a roadway or around construction barricades. MoDOT encourages all motorists to Turn Around! Don’t Drown! It only takes six inches of water (or less!) to lose control of your vehicle and possibly be swept into rising floodwaters. For more facts and tips, visit https://www.modot.org/current-flood-information.

With flash flooding, roads can be closed or reopened on short notice. To see the most up-to-date list of known roadways closed due to flooding, travelers have a few options:

MoDOT’s App: Search “MoDOT Traveler Information” in your app store; MoDOT’s online Traveler Information Map, found at: http://traveler.modot.org/map/; Text report of flooded roads, sortable by county: http://traveler.modot.org/report/modottext.aspx?type=flood; or MoDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service line: 888 ASK MODOT (1-888-275-6636)

To report a roadway with water on it, please call the 24-hour Customer Service line at 888 ASK MODOT (1-888-275-6636).