Press release for June 3

12:22 a.m., Officer to the 200 block of Cherry Street to speak with subject reference possible threats. Subject advised to call police department if anything occurs. No report.

2:42 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of Elmdale Drive for a report of a burglary. Upon officers arrival a witness stated they observed two subjects flee the area just prior to officers arrival. Items have been reported stolen and officers are attempting to identify and apprehend the suspects.

6:53 a.m., Request for well-being check in the 1900 block of Country Club Drive. Officers contacted subject and they are okay.

6:55 a.m., Officer taking patrol vehicle for maintenance at street department.

7:05 a.m., Officers were called to residence in the 1600 block of Calhoun Street reference a bat in the house. Bat was removed.

7:39 a.m., Officers took report of theft from a vehicle in the 400 block of Webster Street. Investigation continuing.

8:11 a.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Alexander Street for a suspicious activity/disturbance. During the course of the investigation and evidence gathering, Officers arrested a 24-year-old for domestic assault. The subject was processed, given a summons to appear in court, and released from the police department.

8:35 a.m., Officer contacted at police department in reference to follow-up investigation.

10:06 a.m., Officers out in the 1100 block of Elm Street for recovered property.

10:14 a.m., Subject called for assistance in locating her dog that had jumped out of their vehicle near Danner Park. Officer to location of park to look for dog. Subject the police department and had found the dog.

10:41 a.m., Officer assisted Animal Control in the 1100 block Of Grandview Avenue.

10:45 a.m., Officer out at Third and Washington streets for motorist assist. Vehicle pushed from roadway.

10:53 a.m., Officer took patrol vehicle to local dealer for maintenance.

10:55 a.m., Officers out in the area of Easton and Mechanic streets to recover property.

10:57 a.m., Officers out monitoring routine testing of storm sirens.

12:49 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

1:01 p.m., Reported suspicious vehicle in the area of Third Street and Mitchell Road. It was found to have been looking for the solar-farm. No report.

1:05 p.m., Officer out at police department for fingerprinting detail.

1:16 p.m., Officers called to business in the 600 block of W. Business Highway 36 for a subject creating a disturbance. Subject was picked up by county deputy. No report.

1:17 p.m., Officer out at police department returning property to owner.

2:47 p.m., Officer out at business in the 200 block of W. Business 36 on a continuing investigation.

2:53 p.m., Officers performed a well-being check in the 100 block of Herriford Street. Subject found to be okay.

3:05 p.m., Officer checking a suspicious vehicle in Simpson Park. Subject just resting.

5:51 p.m., Unruly patient at Hedrick Medical Center. Officers contacted and calmed the subject.

6:23 p.m., Probation & Parole Officer in the police department lobby to speak with an officer.

6:36 p.m., Call from subject concerned for welfare of dogs in the 400 block of Vine Street. Believes they may need food and water. Officers checked and the dogs are fine.

6:44 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of East Avenue, regarding a burglary and theft report. Officers made contact with the resident who reported some of his items were stolen while he was away from the residence. Investigation continuing.

7:16 p.m., Officers out with subject in the 1300 block of Cooper Street. Subject suffering some anxiety issues due to a relationship. Officers spoke to subject.

7:44 p.m., Officer out in the 200 block of Ryan Lane for continuing investigation. No contact at this time.

7:54 p.m., Officer speaking with subject on phone in reference to harassment.

8:21 p.m., Report of loud booms in the area of 1600 block of Third Street. Officer unable to locate source or hear anything in area.

9:44 p.m., Report of disturbance in the 700 block of Cowgill Street between mother and son. Determined to be verbal. No arrests made.

10:13 p.m., Complaint of vehicle at Jackson and Woodward with no license plates. Officer checked the vehicle and had the vehicle towed from the scene.

10:40 p.m., 400 block of Polk Street to apartment house where subject illegally obtaining electrical service. property owner handling incident.

On June 3, the Chillicothe Police Department received 128 calls for service.

Press release for June 2

4:44 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a single, motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 190 and U.S. Highway 65. Upon arrival officers located the driver who had minor visible injuries and was later cleared by Emergency Services. The vehicle sustained major damage and was towed from the scene. As a result of the investigation, the 33-year-old driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated, processed and cited a pending court date.

6:37 a.m., Officers took a report of a dog attacking a properly restrained dog while on a walk with its owner in the 300 block of Chicago. The suspect dogs have been located and the owner has been issued multiple citations for the attack. The attacked dog was taken to a veterinarian and treated for bites that it received in the attack.

8:03 a.m., Officer traveled to Brookfield for an investigative interview.

8:14 a.m., Officer performed a well-being check in the 1700 block of Maple Street. Subject okay.

8:26 a.m., Officer performed a funeral escort for a local business.

10:31 a.m., Officer out assisting Children’s Division on investigation in the 10 block of Cherry Street.

10:53 a.m., Officers took a report of a respondent violating an order of protection by contacting the petitioner. Report is being forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for consideration of charges.

11:27 a.m., Officers checking possible illegal burning in the 1500 block of Bryan. No violation of burn restrictions was found. Items being legally burned.

11:37 a.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Alexander Street in reference to a physical domestic incident. This investigation is on-going.

12:07 p.m., Officer monitored traffic for violator near Chilli Bay. Suspect vehicle not observed at this time.

2:30 p.m., Officers responded to Simpson Park on Walnut Street in reference to a report of reckless driving. The suspect vehicle was contacted and as a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old was cited for careless and reckless driving by spinning tires in the park.

2:35 p.m., Officers assisted Animal Control in the 1100 block of Grandview on report of dogs running loose. Officers and Animal Control unable to contact anyone.

2:44 p.m., Subject at police department for follow-up to speak with Officer. Officer speaking with them.

5:08 p.m., Officers at 700 block of Cowgill reference parent having issues with their juvenile child. Handled by officer.

6:29 p.m., Officers to 700 block of Cowgill reference verbal domestic, mother and adult son. nothing physical at this time. Officers spoke with involved parties. No arrests.

7:09 p.m., Report from 700 block of Cowgill that 17-year-old and juvenile brother have left the residence. Juvenile disobeying parent. The juvenile was located and transported to the police department for meeting with juvenile authorities.

7:32 p.m., Officer speaking to subject on phone with business ownership questions.

10:01 p.m., Request for Officers to check well-being of subject in the 700 block of Missouri Avenue. Subject appears to be intoxicated. Officers contacted the subject and found to be okay.

10:46 p.m., Owner request for officers to check premises in the 1000 block of Birch Drive. Officers checked and everything determined okay.

11:26 p.m., Officer returned property to subject that had been recovered at business in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

On June 2, the Chillicothe Police received 110 calls for service.