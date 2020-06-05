The Grand River Multi-Purpose Center has re-opened its doors for congregate meals, under the guidance of Phase 1 recommendations from the Livingston County Health Center and Chillicothe Fire Department which includes social distancing, hand sanitizing and limiting attendance to 25% occupancy.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m., – 12:30 p.m. Patrons are reminded menus are subject to change based on availability.

Home-delivered meals will continue to be delivered one day a week and will be increased to daily delivery as volunteers return to service.

Anyone interested in volunteering for home-delivered meals, contact the center at 646-1555