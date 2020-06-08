The Chillicothe Fire Department (CFD) responded to a vehicle fire on Washington St., at about 12: 14 p.m., on June 5.

CFD Lt. Andy Vaughn said upon arrival the fire was already out.

“The fire had been under the hood in the engine compartment of a 1988 Jeep,” Vaughn said in a press release. “The driver said the vehicle backfired once and he noticed smoke coming from the hood area. Foster Fire Protection used several Dry Chemical Extinguishers on the fire before CFD arrival. The engine area was cooled with a Pressure Water Extinguisher.”

There were no injuries. Crews left the scene at 12:33 p.m.