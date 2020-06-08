Press release for June 7

12:46 a.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Dorney Drive for a noise complaint. Officers made contact with the subject who agreed to turn down the music.

2:10 a.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Walnut for a noise complaint. Officers made contact with the subject who agreed to turndown the music.

4:13 a.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Alexander Street for a missing juvenile. Officers located the juvenile in the park near the residence.

8:30 a.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of South Washington for an assault. Further investigation is to continue in this case.

11:25 a.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Commercial Street for a burglary report. Further investigation is to continue in this report.

2:37 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Polk Street for a well-being check. Officers made contact with an intoxicated subject. Subject went inside his home.

7:29 p.m., Officers responded to the Hedrick Medical Center for a possible child abuse. After a short investigation is was determined no abuse had occurred.

9:49 p.m., Officers responded to the Hedrick Medical Center for a disturbance. A white male subject was asked to leave the hospital and not to return.

On June 7, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 73 calls for service.

Press release for June 6

12:00 a.m., Officers responded to the area of Mechanic and Trenton streets for a disturbance. Officers made contact with a subject who was moving things from his residence. Subject agreed to quiet down for the evening.

1:25 a.m., Officers responded to Danner Park for a check the well-being. Officers made contact with a white female who was visbly intoxicated. Officers escorted the subject to her residence.

1:27 a.m., Officers responded the 600 block of Business Highway 36 for a check the well being. Officers made contact with a subject sleeping in his vehicle. Subject stated that he was just resting from driving.

10:21 a.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Polk Street for suspicious activity. Subject requested extra patrol due to she believed someone was re-arranging things in her home.

11:09 a.m., Officers responded to the area of Missouri and Bridge Street for a vehicle playing loud music. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

12:28 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of East Street for a civil issue. Officers made the subject aware of there options.

2:48 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Webster Street for a fraud report. Officers discovered that no fraud had occurred but did make the subject aware not to give personal information over the phone.

4:22 p.m., Officers responded to the area for a non-injury accident. An accident report was completed. No injuries reported in this accident.

6:21 p.m., Officers responded to 200 block of Clay Street to assist Livingston County Sheriffs Office serve an arrest warrant. A white male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Sheriffs Office.

7:09 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut for a possible stealing report. After a short investigation it was discovered that no stealing had occurred.

On June 6, the Chillicothe Police Department received 80 calls for service.

Press release for June 5

12:42 a.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of Fairway Street for suspicious activity. Officers did not locate anyone in the area.

4:27 a.m., Officers responded to the 2800 block of Washington Street for a business alarm. Officers found the business to be secure and the alarm to be false.

11:53 a.m., Officers responded the 600 block of Webster Street to speak to a subject about a civil matter. Officers advised the subject of his option.

12:10 p.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of South Washington for a vehicle fire. Chillicothe Fire Department extinguished the vehicle. No foul play was believed to be involved.

12:40 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Webster Street and Locust Street for a stealing report. Further investigation is to continue in this case.

7:07 p.m., Officers responded to the 1100 block of Fairway for a domestic disturbance. The subjects had been arguing verbally. Both subjects agreed to separate for the evening.

7:30 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Webster and Jackson for an injury accident. Two subjects were transported to the Hedrick Medical Center for minor injuries. One vehicle was towed from the scene.

9:09 p.m., Officers responded to 100 block of Herriman Street for a check the well-being. Subjects were checked and appeared to be in good health.

10:33 p.m., Officers responded to the 1700 block Webster for a suspicious vehicle. Nothing suspicious was located.