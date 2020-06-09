The Fort Osage School District is offering boxes of free food Thursday.

The pickup is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – or when supplies run out – at Osage Trail Middle School, 2101 N. Twyman Road, Independence. It’s behind the high school.

The food boxes will have fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy and a 10-pound box of frozen, cooked chicken.

Those taking part are asked to drive up and stay in their vehicles. The items will be loaded into the back seat or trunk.

The program is being offered by the Fort Osage School District Education Foundation and the Fort Osage Food Service Department, with help from local vendors and the USDA Food to Families Program.

