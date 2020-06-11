The fifth case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been identified in Livingston County, according to a press release from the Livingston County Health Center.

The case is travel-related and the patient is isolating at home.

Health Center staff are working in coordination with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

(DHSS) to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed. Health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.

The health center urges the public to continue to take appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing and limiting in-person interactions. If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your health care provider or urgent care center for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411.

On Thursday, the governor announced the state will go into Phase II of reopening on June 16.

