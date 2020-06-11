On June 10, the Chillicothe Police Departement received 88 calls for service.

Press release for June 10

8:28 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 300 block of S. Washington Street. Unknown cause of activation. False alarm.

9:46 a.m., Officer performed funeral escort for local business.

9:57 a.m., Parking complaint in the area of Broadway and Central. Vehicles will be moved. 10:49 a.m., Officer at police department for fingerprinting detail.

11:57 a.m., Officer at police department for court-ordered fingerprinting detail.

12:41 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

1:51 p.m., Suspicious activity reported in Simpson Park. Officer checked vehicle everything okay.

1:51 p.m., Officer out at police department for court-ordered fingerprinting detail.

1:56 p.m., Officers out in the 400 block of Washington Street on public relations detail.

2:33 p.m., Officer recovered drug paraphernalia from the ground in the 1300 block of N. Washington Street. Object brought to the police department for disposal.

3:19 p.m., Officers checked on vehicle accident on parking lot in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Determined civil matter. No report.

3:24 p.m., Officers assisted Emergency Services on medical call in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street.

3:47 p.m., Officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Vine Street in reference items that had been left by a former tenant. The items were recovered for disposal.

4:34 p.m., Officers to the 2600 block of N. Washington Street in reference a resident having issue with a neighbor. Handled by officer.

6:02 p.m., Officers dispatched to disturbance in residence in the 500 block of W. Mohawk. Contact was made with subject that was suffering with anxiety issues. Subject voluntarily transported to Hedrick Medical center for evaluation and treatment.

7:58 p.m., Officer spoke with subject that had received a fraudulent check in the mail. No victim at this time. No report.

8:00 p.m., Officer spoke with subject on the phone in reference to child custody and referred them to contact an attorney.

8:15 p.m., Report of subject riding dirt-bike in the area of Hawthorne and Shagbark, making a lot of noise. Officers contacted the subject and they will stop.

9:24 p.m., Officers checking area of the 200 block of J.F. Kennedy for subject pacing from one residence to another. Officers were unable to locate the subject.

10:10 p.m., Officer performing well-being check on subject walking near Henry and Madison Street. Subject was okay.

