Council approves new hire, promotions

During an executive session on June 10, the Chillicothe City Council approved hiring a new police officer and the promotions of several members of the Chillicothe Fire Department.

Councilmen at large Tom Ashbrook made a motion, which was seconded by First Ward Councilmen Denny Albertson to offer Ean Clevenger a job as a full-time police officer with the Chillicothe Police Department, contingent upon his graduation from the Police Academy. The council approved hiring Clevenger unanimously.

A motion made by Third Ward Councilman Michael Smith was also passed with a vote of 5-0 to promote Chillicothe Fire Department’s Jonathon Nolan to a lieutenant/paramedic and Bill Gutshall to engineer/paramedic.