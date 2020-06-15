Police reports for the weekend.
Press release for June 14
7:33 a.m., Officers observed the intersection of Cowgill and South streets for traffic
violations. Officers did not observe any violations at that time.
9:47 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about the behavior of another person around
their children in the 1100 block of Jackson Street.
11:22 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about an incident that occurred in another
jurisdiction. The citizen was advised to contact that jurisdiction.
12:25 p.m., Officers were dispatched to rocks obstructing the street in the area of
Mechanic and Trenton streets The rocks were removed.
1:28 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a vehicle that had traveled off the roadway and
struck a residential structure in the 400 block of Williams Street. As a result of the
investigation Officers arrested a 36-year-old male for driving while intoxicated and
intentionally inhaling solvents.
3:58 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 400 block of
Samuel Street.
4:52 p.m., Officers conducted a prisoner transport to the Daviess-Dekalb County
Regional Jail.
6:06 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about child custody at the police department.
Officers advised the incident was civil and to speak with an attorney.
7:00 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a Pitbull dog running loose in the 1200 block of
Jackson Street. The dog was eventually retrieved by the owner, who was issued citations for
dog running-at-large and restriction of dog breeds.
9:41 p.m., Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Edgewood Drive. Officers did not discover anything suspicious at that time.
10:06 p.m., Officers were dispatched to teens walking in the area of E. Bridge Street.
Press release for June 13
1:07 a.m., Officers assisted another law enforcement agency with a traffic stop in the
area of Clay and Locust streets.
1:29 a.m., Officers located someone camping at Danner Park. Officers advised there
was no camping at the parks and they left without incident.
2:15 a.m., Officers contacted pedestrians in the area of Clay and Walnut streets.
Officers arrested a 17-year-old male for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful
use of drug paraphernalia. The person was processed at the police department and
released pending a court appearance.
3:46 a.m., Officers arrested a 42-year-old female for operating a motor vehicle while
driver’s license revoked in the area of U.S. Highway 36 and Mitchell Avenue. following a traffic
stop. The female was processed at the police department and released pending a court
appearance.
4:17 a.m., Officers checked on a pedestrian in the area of Villa and Maple streets. The
person was in need of some assistance, which was provided by officers.
9:04 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible assault in the 1100 block of
Grandview Avenue. There was no report filed at that time.
12:11 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a dog left in a vehicle and the windows barely
open in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers located the vehicle as it left and contacted
the owner.
12:37 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible shoplifter in the 1000 block of
Graves Street. Officers discovered it was a disgruntled customer upset about an exchange.
1:03 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a dog left in a vehicle in the 100 block of W.
Bus. Highway 36. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
1:45 p.m., Officers were dispatched to kids playing in the street and obstructing traffic
in the 900 block of Dickinson Avenue. Officers were unable to locate them.
2:08 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible illegal burn in the 900 block of Vine
Street. Officers made contact and advised the new resident of the ordinance.
2:19 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a juvenile wanting to run away in the 900 block
of Dickinson Avenue. Officers contacted the juvenile and parents.
3:13 p.m., Officers arrested a 53-year-old female for operating a motor vehicle while
driver’s license revoked in the area of N. Washington and Jackson streets following a
traffic stop. The female was processed at the police department and released pending a
court appearance.
4:47 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 500 block of
Mohawk Road.
5:00 p.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 10 block of S. Washington Street.
5:35 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a suicidal person in the 1300 block of Monroe
Street. The person was transported to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.
6:16 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a loud bang and a power outage in the 1200
block of Springhill Street. It was believed to be an electrical transformer and CMU was
contacted
6:17 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury motor vehicle crash in
the 1400 block of Fair Street. The parties agreed to exchange information, so no report was
needed.
6:29 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a possible assault complaint at the police department. No report was filed at that time.
8:17 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic dispute between two
people in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers did not discover any crime and no report
was filed at that time.
9:58 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a fight in progress with a large group of people
at Danner Park. Officers discovered there was a fundraiser softball tournament and the
teams became heated. The incident was determined to be between a few people and
charges are pending.
11:08 p.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 1000 block of Locust St.
Officers were unable to make contact.
Press release for June 12
8:18 a.m., Officers reported to the courthouse for court duties.
10:26 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a person possibly involved in a motorcycle
crash in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. The person was found okay.
10:32 a.m., Officers conducted a funeral escort for a local funeral home.
10:58 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 200 block of S. Washington Street.
11:55 a.m., Officers were dispatched to rocks obstructing the road at Mechanic and
Trenton streets. The rocks were removed.
1:31 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 200 block of Henry Street.
2:40 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a dog attempting to attack another dog in the 1100 block of Grandview Avenue. Officers contacted the owner and was advised of the incident.
2:49 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about child custody at the police department.
The citizen was advised the incident was civil and to contact an attorney.
4:02 p.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 200 block of Virginia Avenue.
The person was found okay.
4:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1400 block of S. Mitchell
Avenue. Officers contacted a person who was advised to leave and not return.
4:50 p.m., Officers checked on a stranded motorist in the 3100 block of Litton Road.
5:12 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a property dispute at the police department. The citizen was advised the incident was civil and to contact an attorney.
5:18 p.m., Officers were advised of a possible trespassing in the 700 block of Cowgill
Street. Officers were advised the person had permission to be there.
6:33 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a stranded motorist at S. Washington Street and
Bus. 36 Hwy. The vehicle was removed from the street.
6:51 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a vehicle stopped on the street and a possible
argument occurring. Officers made contact and the argument was over whether to eat in
a restaurant or carry out.
8:30 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a property dispute at the Police
Department. Officers spoke with both parties and the incident was resolved.
8:31 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible unlicensed driver in the 300 block of
Cherry Street. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
9:06 p.m., Officers recovered a cat in the 1100 block of Grandview Avenue. The owner
was later notified and retrieved the cat.
At 10:21 p.m., Officers were dispatched to two people standing outside near a parked car
talking in the 200 block of Park Lane. Officers were unable to locate anyone.
At 11:01 p.m., Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Bus. 36 Hwy.
Officers did not discover any suspicious activity.