Police reports for the weekend.

Press release for June 14

7:33 a.m., Officers observed the intersection of Cowgill and South streets for traffic

violations. Officers did not observe any violations at that time.

9:47 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about the behavior of another person around

their children in the 1100 block of Jackson Street.

11:22 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about an incident that occurred in another

jurisdiction. The citizen was advised to contact that jurisdiction.

12:25 p.m., Officers were dispatched to rocks obstructing the street in the area of

Mechanic and Trenton streets The rocks were removed.

1:28 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a vehicle that had traveled off the roadway and

struck a residential structure in the 400 block of Williams Street. As a result of the

investigation Officers arrested a 36-year-old male for driving while intoxicated and

intentionally inhaling solvents.

3:58 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 400 block of

Samuel Street.

4:52 p.m., Officers conducted a prisoner transport to the Daviess-Dekalb County

Regional Jail.

6:06 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about child custody at the police department.

Officers advised the incident was civil and to speak with an attorney.

7:00 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a Pitbull dog running loose in the 1200 block of

Jackson Street. The dog was eventually retrieved by the owner, who was issued citations for

dog running-at-large and restriction of dog breeds.

9:41 p.m., Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Edgewood Drive. Officers did not discover anything suspicious at that time.

10:06 p.m., Officers were dispatched to teens walking in the area of E. Bridge Street.

Press release for June 13

1:07 a.m., Officers assisted another law enforcement agency with a traffic stop in the

area of Clay and Locust streets.

1:29 a.m., Officers located someone camping at Danner Park. Officers advised there

was no camping at the parks and they left without incident.

2:15 a.m., Officers contacted pedestrians in the area of Clay and Walnut streets.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old male for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful

use of drug paraphernalia. The person was processed at the police department and

released pending a court appearance.

3:46 a.m., Officers arrested a 42-year-old female for operating a motor vehicle while

driver’s license revoked in the area of U.S. Highway 36 and Mitchell Avenue. following a traffic

stop. The female was processed at the police department and released pending a court

appearance.

4:17 a.m., Officers checked on a pedestrian in the area of Villa and Maple streets. The

person was in need of some assistance, which was provided by officers.

9:04 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible assault in the 1100 block of

Grandview Avenue. There was no report filed at that time.

12:11 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a dog left in a vehicle and the windows barely

open in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers located the vehicle as it left and contacted

the owner.

12:37 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible shoplifter in the 1000 block of

Graves Street. Officers discovered it was a disgruntled customer upset about an exchange.

1:03 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a dog left in a vehicle in the 100 block of W.

Bus. Highway 36. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

1:45 p.m., Officers were dispatched to kids playing in the street and obstructing traffic

in the 900 block of Dickinson Avenue. Officers were unable to locate them.

2:08 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible illegal burn in the 900 block of Vine

Street. Officers made contact and advised the new resident of the ordinance.

2:19 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a juvenile wanting to run away in the 900 block

of Dickinson Avenue. Officers contacted the juvenile and parents.

3:13 p.m., Officers arrested a 53-year-old female for operating a motor vehicle while

driver’s license revoked in the area of N. Washington and Jackson streets following a

traffic stop. The female was processed at the police department and released pending a

court appearance.

4:47 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 500 block of

Mohawk Road.

5:00 p.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 10 block of S. Washington Street.

5:35 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a suicidal person in the 1300 block of Monroe

Street. The person was transported to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.

6:16 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a loud bang and a power outage in the 1200

block of Springhill Street. It was believed to be an electrical transformer and CMU was

contacted

6:17 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury motor vehicle crash in

the 1400 block of Fair Street. The parties agreed to exchange information, so no report was

needed.

6:29 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a possible assault complaint at the police department. No report was filed at that time.

8:17 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic dispute between two

people in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers did not discover any crime and no report

was filed at that time.

9:58 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a fight in progress with a large group of people

at Danner Park. Officers discovered there was a fundraiser softball tournament and the

teams became heated. The incident was determined to be between a few people and

charges are pending.

11:08 p.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 1000 block of Locust St.

Officers were unable to make contact.

Press release for June 12

8:18 a.m., Officers reported to the courthouse for court duties.

10:26 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a person possibly involved in a motorcycle

crash in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. The person was found okay.

10:32 a.m., Officers conducted a funeral escort for a local funeral home.

10:58 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 200 block of S. Washington Street.

11:55 a.m., Officers were dispatched to rocks obstructing the road at Mechanic and

Trenton streets. The rocks were removed.

1:31 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 200 block of Henry Street.

2:40 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a dog attempting to attack another dog in the 1100 block of Grandview Avenue. Officers contacted the owner and was advised of the incident.

2:49 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about child custody at the police department.

The citizen was advised the incident was civil and to contact an attorney.

4:02 p.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 200 block of Virginia Avenue.

The person was found okay.

4:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1400 block of S. Mitchell

Avenue. Officers contacted a person who was advised to leave and not return.

4:50 p.m., Officers checked on a stranded motorist in the 3100 block of Litton Road.

5:12 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a property dispute at the police department. The citizen was advised the incident was civil and to contact an attorney.

5:18 p.m., Officers were advised of a possible trespassing in the 700 block of Cowgill

Street. Officers were advised the person had permission to be there.

6:33 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a stranded motorist at S. Washington Street and

Bus. 36 Hwy. The vehicle was removed from the street.

6:51 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a vehicle stopped on the street and a possible

argument occurring. Officers made contact and the argument was over whether to eat in

a restaurant or carry out.

8:30 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a property dispute at the Police

Department. Officers spoke with both parties and the incident was resolved.

8:31 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible unlicensed driver in the 300 block of

Cherry Street. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

9:06 p.m., Officers recovered a cat in the 1100 block of Grandview Avenue. The owner

was later notified and retrieved the cat.

At 10:21 p.m., Officers were dispatched to two people standing outside near a parked car

talking in the 200 block of Park Lane. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

At 11:01 p.m., Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Bus. 36 Hwy.

Officers did not discover any suspicious activity.