Hedrick Medical Center (HMC), has updated their inpatient visitor guidelines previously established at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. St. Luke’s Health System is now allowing one visitor per patient at a time. Previously, no visitors were allowed to enter the hospital. All persons entering a facility must go through screening at the entrance, and all are required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth at all times while in the facility, according to a press release. Cloth masks are acceptable for visitors. Visitation is limited to those aged 14 and older. Visitors are not permitted for patients who have confirmed or suspected COVID-19, except in end-of-life circumstances. For loved ones unable to visit in person at this time, online visits can be facilitated with the patient and loved ones.

No one will be allowed to enter who, in the past 14 days, have: been exposed to someone with COVID-19; been diagnosed with COVID-19 or has any new symptoms including: fever of 100 degrees or higher; loss of smell or taste; cough; shortness of breath; diarrhea; sore throat; or body aches

For more information on visitor guidelines throughout Saint Luke’s Health System, including considerations for special circumstances, visit www.saintlukeskc.org/covid-19.