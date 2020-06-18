Kindergarten screening for Chillicothe R-II School District’s Chillicothe Elementary School was postponed earlier this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The screenings are now scheduled for Aug. 10 - 13.

Parents can schedule a 30-minute appointment by going to https://www.smore.com/thxzw and selecting “2020 CES Kindergarten Screening”, When coming to the screening parents should bring the following items with them: Birth Certificate, proof of residency and immunization records.

During the screening, an assessment of the child’s motor, concept and language skills will be completed or may be completed by a teacher, administrator or another educational professional. A hearing and vision screening will also be conducted.