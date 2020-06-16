On June 15, the Chillicothe Police Department received 100 calls for service.

Press release for June 15

6:52 a.m., Officers out in the 400 block of Jackson on report of subject acting suspiciously. Subject was waiting on subject and supposed to cut shrubbery. No report.

8:03 a.m., Officers speaking with subject on phone reference threats being made. Officers made contact at suspects place of employment and no reported threats at this time. No report.

8:29 a.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

8:33 a.m., Officer took a walk-in report of possible identify theft from a resident where a loan was taken out in the victim’s name. This investigation continues.

8:36 a.m., Officer speaking with disgruntled subject upset with a court judgment. No report.

9:00 a.m., Officers took a report in the 700 block of St. Louis Street of possible child being neglected and being recklessly exposed to explicit images. An investigation is being conducted.

9:29 a.m., Officers relaying a vehicle to a subject that has no other contacts, that is at Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

10:10 a.m., Officer checking well-being of subject at Third and Washington Street. Subject okay

11:01 a.m., Officer out at the police department for fingerprinting detail.

11:35 a.m., Officers assisting Emergency Services on a medical call in the 600 block of Second Street.

1:06 p.m., Officers and Family Services out in the 700 block of St. Louis Street on a continuing investigation.

1:10 p.m., Officers watching for a vehicle being driven with no registration plates, no insurance and kids in vehicle. Vehicle was contacted and had expired temporary tag. The driver was counseled.

1:32 p.m., Officer out at Hedrick Medical Center picking up paperwork.

3:03 p.m., Report of a fox on a porch in the 400 block of Clay Street. Officer advised that it is a dog and Animal Control was notified.

3:14 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

3:50 p.m., Parking complaint in the 100 block of Polk Street. Owner contacted and will move vehicle.

3:52 p.m., Officer reported to Hedrick Medical Center for a reported cat bite. Information received and will be forwarded to Health Department.

4:06 p.m., Officers out at Hedrick Medical Center on a follow-up investigation.

5:35 p.m., Request from owner to check property in the 1100 block of Polk Street. Officers checked and it is secure.

7:41 p.m., Report of a large dog running loose in the 1000 block of Cooper Street. Owner contacted and dog caught and secured.

7:47 p.m., Neighbor dispute in the 900 block of Jefferson Street. Officers arrived and issue resolved.

8:35 p.m., Report of kids bullying another at South and Samuel streets. Officer spoke with parents and they will handle it.

8:53 p.m., Parking complaint of trailer in alley off of Montgomery Street. Officers checked and issue resolved.

9:15 p.m., Report of 4-wheeler being driven around parking lot in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officer contacted subject and advised to take it home.

10:18 p.m., Report of suspicious acting subject with a flashlight and walking through yards in the 1000 block of Polk Street. Officers were unable to locate the subject.

10:43 p.m., Officers out with vehicle in the 1900 block of N. Washington Street. Subjects were advised to leave the lot.

10:47 p.m., Noise complaint from the 1400 block of Alexander Street. Subjects contacted and agreed to quiet down.

