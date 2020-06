Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox said a citizen reported their dog had been run over and killed at about 2:30 p.m., on Sunday, June 14 on 12th Street in Chillicothe.

Cox said the owner of the Morkie dog, had reason to believe the dog was run over on purpose.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 660-646-0515, email sheriffcox@gmail.com or submit a tip online at www.livcoso.org.