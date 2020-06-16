The Health Center is offering free COVID-19 testing by appointment tomorrow, June 17 at their office

Just after 2 p.m., today, the Livingston County Health Center announced a sixth positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Livingston County. The positive case is isolated at home.

Health Center staff are working in coordination with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed. Health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms, according to a press release from Health Center Administrator Sherry Weldon.

The Health Center is offering free COVID-19 testing by appointment tomorrow, June 17 at their office. To make an appointment, call 646-5506. The testing method being used takes a specimen from the lower nostril area.

The health center urges the public to continue to take appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing and limiting in-person interactions. If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your health care provider or urgent care center for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411.