The board will hold a special meeting June 29.

On Tuesday night the Chillicothe R-II Board of Education met with a full agenda, which included discussing the budget for the 2020-2021 school year, recognition of retirees, swearing in of board members and the election of officers for the new board of education. The board was also given an update on the construction of the new administrative offices.

Following the recognition of the district’s retiring employees, board members were sworn in for the next term and officers were elected. School

Board Secretary Laura Schuler swore in, Lauren Horsman, Brice Walker and new member Kathy Gilliland. In the new board’s first action, Horsman was elected as board president; Lindy Chapman as vice president; Clint Williams as treasurer and Schuler as secretary.

Outgoing Board Member Pat Jones was presented a plaque for his six years of service to the board.

Those retiring from the Chillicothe R-II School District, include: Don Dennis, Mike Harrington, Tim Cool, Steve Haley, Joyce Mollohan, Terri May, Marc Pauley, Joyce Sanson, Ronda Hapes, Marilyn Kay Saale and Carol Suddith.

Melanie Rucker, Dewey Principal, recognized the district’s 33 Partners in Education, which includes the Chillicothe Fire Department, Chillicothe Police Department, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Citizens Bank and Trust presented Wiebers with a check for $14,872.05 for Chillicothe High School from the bank’s Hornet Debit Card program.

Superintendent Dan Wiebers discussed the 2020-2021 budget with the board, noting that drastic cuts would have to be made to balance the budget as deficit spending cannot continue. Voters defeated the school levy increase, which would have provided the district with more than $900,000 annually.

The budget must be approved by June 30.

Look for more on the budget in the Wednesday issue of the Constitution-Tribune.

Wiebers also discussed progress on the new administration building, which he noted is not being built using district funds, but using insurance funds due to the May 2019 flooding, which destroyed the building. The district is only responsible for a $1,000 deductible payment, which has already been made.

Wiebers reported the district held a mandatory pre-bid meeting on June 4 with six firms in attendance. Last week all final questions were due to the architect and bids are due on June 26. On June 29 a special board meeting will be held to approve a bid and approve the budget for the 2020-2021 school year.

Work will begin on Chillicothe R-II District Office on July 6.