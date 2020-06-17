On June 16, the Chillicothe Police Department received 108 calls for service.

Press release for June 16

12:43 a.m., Noise complaint of motorcycle or 4-wheeler in the area of Missouri and East Bridge. Officers unable to locate.

1:02 a.m., Report from the area of Brunswick and Madison of someone yelling. Officer contacted couple that was walking home from local tavern. Advised them to quiet down.

9:43 a.m., Officer out at City Hall on administrative duty.

9:57 a.m., Officer out at police department on a follow-up investigation.

11:25 a.m., Officer contacted at the police department by subject with questions on follow-up investigation.

12:45 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

1:04 p.m., Parking complaint at Elm and Vine streets. Vehicle blocking alley. Owner of vehicle contacted to move vehicle.

1:38 p.m., Officers out at City Hall on administrative detail.

2:08 p.m., Subject in the police department with child custody issues and questions on protection order. Officer speaking with subject.

2:11 p.m., Officer at the police department with subject that is providing further information regarding identity theft report.

2:30 p.m., Officers at the police department with subject reporting that their daughter had been sexually assaulted. Investigation is continuing.

3:01 p.m., Officer out in the 1400 block of Cooper Street on well-being check.

3:30 p.m., Officer out in the 1800 block of Boyd Street on investigation.

3:34 p.m., Officer speaking with subject on phone in reference a continuing investigation.

4:13 p.m., Officers responded to a single vehicle , non-injury crash on a parking lot in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Vehicle was driven onto and became high centered on landscaping rocks. A wrecker service was called to extricate the vehicle. Report information was obtained.

4:57 p.m., Officers at the police department with subject in reference a continuing investigation.

5:05 p.m., Report of disturbance in the 600 block of JF Kennedy Avenue. Subject refusing to leave. The subject was gone on officers arrival.

5:59 p.m., Officers back to 600 block of JF Kennedy Ave. for a domestic disturbance. Determined to be verbal and no arrest made. Subject separated for the night.

6:05 p.m., Officer out at fairgrounds on a public relations detail. CPD receiving an award from Partners in Education.

7:28 p.m., Report of vehicle having been abandoned in a subjects yard in the 10 block of Walnut Street. Officers checked on vehicle and determined to belong to local resident.

7:39 p.m., Suspicious acting subject reported to be at Jackson and Highland. Appears to be agitated. Subject was contacted and on their way to the police department. Officers spoke with subject and transported him to Hedrick Medical Center for requested counseling.

8:43 p.m., Request for Officers at Gravesville Park in reference adults disturbing juveniles by making offensive gestures. Adults were gone on officers arrival.

8:44 p.m., Officers responded to the 1300 block of Monroe Street for a reported theft. Officers determined that theft occurred in another jurisdiction and victim advised to contact that jurisdiction for report.

9:16 p.m., Officer out in the 1400 block of Alexander Street on a continuing investigation.

9:45 p.m., Officer returned some recovered property to the owner in the 300 block of W. Business Highway 36.

11:31 p.m., Officer speaking with subject on the phone, with concerns that an individual from out-of-state may be in route to his residence to damage his property. Subject was counseled on not to provide personal information over social media or internet gaming. Advised that officers would patrol the area in question.

