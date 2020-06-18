The University of Missouri Board of Curators approved a 2.3% increase in tuition for the fall for most categories of students at its four campuses.

The increase, which will generate approximately $14.8 million in additional revenue, is not designed to offset losses in state support or extra expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university stated in a news release.

"With this small increase, the UM universities remain among the lowest in tuition increases throughout the country," System President and interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi said in the release.

The university is considering changes to its tuition model, including setting a cap on total tuition each semester instead of charging a set rate for every credit hour.

"Our goal is to make the way we charge tuition and fees simpler for our students and parents to understand, while improving retention and time to completion," said Ryan Rapp, vice president for finance at the UM System.

"We always want to keep tuition down, but this increased revenue is absolutely necessary," said Curator David Steelman.

The board also approved a budget for the coming fiscal year that cuts overall spending by about 2.5%. The system continues to have positive financial margins, Steelman said.

"We need to understand and recognize that is always driven by our health care," Steelman said of University of Missouri Health Care.

A state appropriation request approved by the board features a core funding request of $426 million, which includes a $10 million request for the NextGen Precision Health Initiative.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

A topping-off ceremony for the NextGen Precision Health Institute was held as part of the board meeting. The opening of the institute is scheduled for Oct. 19, 2021.

On Friday, the board will discuss reorganizing university leadership, with consideration of combining the role of system president and Columbia campus chancellor.

Choi has been performing the role of chancellor on an interim basis in addition to system president since the departure of Alexander Cartwright to become president of the University of Central Florida.

A decision likely will be made at a July 28 curators meeting, Chairwoman Julia Brncic said in a news conference following Thursday’s meeting.

Asked by a reporter, Brncic said she disagreed with a Kansas City Star editorial that compared merging the positions to the U.S. president simultaneously serving as governor of California.

"This is an organization at many other institutions," Brncic said. "We haven’t made any decisions."

The board would be talking with constituent groups before considering action, she said. Told by a reporter that some at the University of Missouri-Kansas City thought action would be forthcoming Friday, Brncic apologized for any misunderstanding.

"All of this has been very fluid," Choi said Thursday. "There was no vote planned for tomorrow."

UM System general counsel Stephen Owens and others gave a report on new federal Title IX regulations, which also will be considered July 28. Curator Greg Hoberock asked if people will be more reluctant to file a complaint if they think they will be cross-examined in a hearing.

"Aggressive cross-examination could have a chilling effect on reporting," Owens said. "It could also re-traumatize a complainant."

When students report incidents of sexual misconduct, it allows the university to refer them to help and to start the fact-finding process.

"Getting people to report is key," Owens said.

As MU prepares to reopen in August, Choi said students will be required to wear face coverings and instructors will have face shields, to allow deaf students to read the lips of instructors.

The university had 5,598 deposits from first-time students as of June 15, spokesman Christian Basi said. That’s 1.7% more than the 5,504 deposits received by June 15 last year.

rmckinney@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1719