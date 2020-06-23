The Missouri FFA Association named Rachel Holt, Dawn, a 2020-2021 state FFA vice president. Holt is a member of the Chillicothe FFA Chapter. Her advisors are Lance Martin, Randy Plattner, Leda Schreiner and Neal Wolf. Her parents are David and Lugenis Corbin, and Lenzie Holt.

Her supervised agricultural experience program includes a few head of cattle, eight acres of food plots, and a fruit and vegetable garden. She sells produce from her garden to local community buyers. In addition, Holt is a waitress at Murray’s and works on the family farm.

During high school, Holt served as chapter 2nd vice president and area president.

Holt competed at the district level in creed speaking, FFA knowledge, agronomy and parliamentary procedure career development events. She participated at the state level in the Division II prepared public speaking CDE, Missouri Farm Bureau Public Speaking Contest and Missouri Teach Ag FFA Fall Public Speaking Contest. Holt was named Chapter Star Greenhand. At the chapter level, Holt received the Bank Midwest Award, Agronomy Award, John Yoeman’s Public Speaking Award and the Gold Eagle Leadership Medal. She is a graduate of Missouri FFA Public Speaking Academy.

In addition to FFA, she served as Family, Career and Community Leaders of America president; Future Business Leaders of America vice president; National Honor Society secretary; and class president and treasurer. She was a member of student council, and participated on the cheer team and golf team. In addition, Holt was crowned courtwarming queen.

Outside of school, she is a member of her church’s youth group and worship team and performs at local county music shows. Holt was crowned 2017 Livingston County Princess and participated in the American Legion Oratorical Contest.

After graduating high school, her plans include attending the University of Missouri, Columbia, to study agribusiness management systems and political science. After graduating with her bachelor’s degree, Holt said she hopes to attend law school to become an agricultural lawyer for the United States Department of Agriculture.