Enjoy the summer!!

Night at the ballpark—does that not sound good. Yes, we are kind of back in the swing of summer fun. Got to watch Bo Smith and his teammates “Diamond Kings” on the field at Danner Park, what an amazing facility.

We want to say Thank You to all of our Mother June Sowder’s, friends and family for remembering her on her 95th Birthday. The cards and messages were so kind and thoughtful. We are so blessed to have such a dear lady to call Mom. We celebrated with a window birthday greeting at Morningside Center.

Hallie Jones is back at work on the Northwest Missouri Junior Golf Tour. She took 1st place with a low score of 81 at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Cameron and also 1st, two weeks earlier at Shiloh Hills Golf Course in Platte City and lots more summer play to be had. Hallie is a great player to see and follow- -with her swing, her mannerism, her approach, her looks, quite the package. She is certainly up for the challenge.

Don’t forget to drop by Farmers Market each Saturday in downtown Chillicothe, west side of square. You will not be disappointed.

Gabriel T and Tina Marie—“The Jones’” Two of the best, here’s congratulations on your 23rd wedding anniversary. You are such a great couple with your two amazing daughters, very accomplished careers and your wonderful country home. So happy for you all!!!

Birthdays this week include: today, our Nephew Patrick Jones, Jerry Miller, Tyler Rounkles, Jane Gann, Eugene Riggle, Evart Baugher, Amy Diggs, Rowena Staples, Judy Kilburn and Ryan Colter; Thursday, Claire Ripley, Donita Littlye, Marecue Casebeer, C andy Pepper, Willie Donoho, Steve Wolf, Don VanDyke, Les Swift, Greg Jones, Art Romeiser, Brent Paulus, Kristy Bullock and John Conrad; Friday, Bob Conrad, Billie Jennings, Marvin Long, Becky Way, Quinn Provolt, Alexia Nicole Shiflett, June Maloney, Nicky Cane and David Brandon Lantz; Saturday, Peggy Boon, Tom Barnhart, Andy Parks, Ashley Hawkins, Chris Carr, Jenne Steve, Matthew Suchsland, Amy Hein and Donna Sego; Sunday, Robert Kimmis, Teresa Coyne, Chris Rendo, Kelli Brady, Ashley Donoho, Jackson Willis, Bryan Powell and Stephanie Fries Smithmier; Monday, Donna Roberts, Bill Welch, Helen Buckman, Cindy Morris, Misty Trinidad, Jasmine

Jacobs, Rylee Ann Regan, Barbie Cothern, Cindy Wheeler, Matthew Mumpower, Colby Forck, Mary Ralls, Gilbert Danner, Donald McKinney, Travis Tipton and Tammie Gregory; Tuesday, Laurie Marcolla, Teri Thorne and Molly Meneely.

Wedding anniversaries include: Gabe and Tina Jones, Ron and Shirley Yardley, Donnie and Marsha Cox, Greg and Suzanne Colter, Mike and Connie Epperson, J. B. and Kaye Thistlethwaite, J.D. and Mary Weems, Bill and Linda Gilliland, Jim and Connie Chapman, Terry and Anita Coult, Art and Sarah Romeiser, Mick and Mary Dusenberry, Pete and Kristy Howe, Bill and Pat Wehrle, Larry and Ida Brotherton, Mike and Marcie Corzette, Duane and Linda Smith, Mike and Sharon Fries, John and Billie Jennings , Linn and Marsha Hoskins #59, Art and Mary Louise Haynes, Bob and Nona Wilkison, Tom and Linda Burtch and Deane and Rita Jacobs #63.