Weekend police reports.

Press release for June 21

9:57 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a toddler in a diaper wandering around without supervision in the 1200 block of Calhoun Street. Officers located the child’s parent who also resided in the 1200 block of Calhoun Street. The parent advised that they had fallen asleep and did not realize the child could open the door. The parent was counselled and the incident was referred to the child abuse/neglect hotline for follow-up.

12:43 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1700 block of Jennings Place in reference to a resident with questions involving a child order of protection.

1:24 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a theft in the 2600 block of N. Fair Street. The incident remains under investigation.

4:54 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a barking dog in the 1400 block of Calhoun Street that was tied up without food or water. Officers were advised that the dog was let out for a short time and the owner was warned about the issue.

7:04 p.m., Officers spoke to a resident at the police department that had questions about obtaining a protection order.

8:51 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of Locust Street in reference to possible underage consumption of intoxicants. Officers checked the residence and found no violations.

10:21 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Williams Street. Officers reported the incident to be verbal but one of the participants had expressed a desire to harm themselves. The person was taken into custody for self-protection and was transported to a facility for evaluation and treatment.

11:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 800 block of Clay Street. Officers checked the area and nothing was observed.

Officers conducted numerous traffic stops, business checks and responded to 65 calls for service.

Press release for June 20

1:54 a.m., Officers assisted a stranded motorist on U.S. Highway 36 and Mitchell Road.

7:10 a.m., Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a person in the 200 block of Woodrow. The male was located and was not in need of assistance.

8:25 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of possible animal abuse/neglect in the 1300 block of Monroe Street. The issue was resolved and no action was needed.

9:30 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a male approaching several vehicles at a business in the 600 block of W. Business Highway 36. The male was contacted and advised that he was looking for a ride to another state.

10:22 a.m., Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a child in the 400 block of Clay Street. The child was located and was not in need of assistance.

10:45 a.m., Officers provided a funeral escort.

11:53 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of harassment in the 400 block of Mack Street. The issue was resolved and no report was needed.

1:07 p.m., Officers were dispatched to speak to a resident in the 200 block of E. Jackson Street. The resident had questions in reference to a family issue.

3:26 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the area of Park Lane and Morningside in reference to an elderly male asking a motorist for a ride then attempted to get into her vehicle. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the elderly male.

9:05 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the area of Fair Street and Dorney Drive in reference to a complaint of fireworks being discharged. It was determined that the fireworks were being discharged outside city limits.

9:12 p.m., Officers were dispatched to assist the Conservation Agent at the boat access on U.S. Highway 65 with a possible disturbance.

10:53 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of an assault that occurred in the 1300 block of Monroe Street. Officers arrested a 38-year-old female for misdemeanor assault. The female was transported to the police department where she was processed and transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Officers conducted numerous traffic stops, building checks and responded to 77 calls for service.

June 19, 2020

12:14 a.m., Officers were dispatched to check on a suspicious person in the 500 block of Business Highway 36. Officers reported that the person was not located in the area.

12:18 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report it sounded like someone was attempting to break into a detached garage in the 10 block of Webster Street. Officers reported the building was secure and there was no evidence of an attempted break-in.

7:52 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of property being placed in the roadway on Trenton Street. Officers contacted the responsible person and the property was removed from the roadway.

8:00 a.m., Officers were dispatched with EMS to the 1300 block of Monroe Street in reference to a report of a resident threatening self-harm. The resident was contacted and agreed to be transported by EMS to HMC for treatment and evaluation.

11:29 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a verbal domestic disturbance that had occurred earlier in the 1200 block of Third St. Officers reported the incident to be verbal and no arrests were made.

11:35 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 400 block of Wise Street.

11:43 a.m., Officers arrested a male in the 600 block of Walnut Street on a Randolph County Warrant. The male was unable to post bond and was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

11:44 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of harassment that had occurred in the 400 block of S. Washington Street . The incident remains under investigation.

2:23 p.m., Officers took a phone call in reference to a child custody issue. The calling party was advised to contact her attorney.

3:40 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a person being bitten by a dog in the 400 block of Cherry Street. The incident remains under investigation.

4:24 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report that two males were acting suspiciously in the 400 block of Park Lane and the reporting party had left the area before reporting the incident. Officers were unable to locate the two males.

4:43 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of dogs continually barking in the 400 block of Calhoun St. Officers contacted the owner of the dogs and the issue was resolved.

7:20 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of several clothing items with tags being found in the 1200 block of Monroe Street. The items were recovered and officers were unable to locate an owner of the property.

7:25 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen scooter in the 600 block of Commercial Street.

7:54 p.m., Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a resident in the 1400 block of Cooper Street. Officers made contact and the resident was not in need of assistance.

8:24 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint/property dispute in the 400 block of Dickinson Street.

10:37 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance that occurred in the 1300 block of Elm Street. Officers reported the disturbance to be verbal, but took a report of property damage and theft of a cell phone. The incident remains under investigation.

Officers conducted numerous vehicle stops, building checks and responded to 65 calls for service.