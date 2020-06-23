As of noon Tuesday, 270 people had signed a petition that calls on MU Health Care to release the occupational categories of those who were laid off in May, among other demands.

A man who identifies himself on the petition only as Jeff S. set it up at change.org after conversations he had with a friend who lost a job due to the layoffs. Jeff S. said he preferred to keep his last name private as he is associated with the University of Missouri, but is acting in his capacity as a community member as the author of the petition.

"To me, health care systems are a public health issue," he said. "From their perspective, they (MU Health Care) are looking at this like a business, but for the rest of us, we need to have reliable health care in place, especially during a pandemic."

On May 1 MU Health Care announced it was laying off 32 employees, citing financial hardship associated with the pandemic. One of the employees laid off said employees were not told what criteria was used to decide who would lose their jobs. MU Health Care also did not specify from which departments cuts were made or what each person’s roll was.

"Again, as a public health care issue, to say we laid off 32 people, it’s kind of vague," Jeff S. said. "It seems to me – of course I don’t know for sure – that they are purposely not saying that we’re laying off nurses because that would raise some alarm bells."

The petition also calls on MU Health Care to release financial plans that were in place prior to the pandemic to account for emergency budget shortfalls, the exact pay cuts voluntarily taken by hospital executives "as a percentage of total compensation for the entire year, and confirmation they will not be paid out on a later date."

The last demand asks MU Health Care to detail how future layoffs will be avoided in the future.

In response, MU Health Care defended the cuts as a necessary step when revenues fell because clinic visits and procedures were canceled to free up resources for a surge in COVID-19 cases. The hospital has not had a large number of cases and only 12 beds were occupied Tuesday by COVID-19 patients.

"We announced some workforce actions earlier this summer that we have taken to address head-on the financial challenges facing our academic health system in order to ensure our long-term strength and sustainability," spokeswoman Jesslyn Chew wrote in an email.

The system has cut 63 of more than 6,000 jobs across multiple departments, she wrote. MU Health Care is not naming the departments to protect the privacy of the employees, she wrote.

"We do not know what the future holds, but we acted decisively early on and are optimistic about the stability of our clinical staffing going forward as we gradually emerge from our urgent COVID-19 response into a sustainable path forward." she wrote. "We always staff to workload, which means we match patient volumes with the appropriate number of staff members to keep patient-to-staff ratios safe. As volumes are increasing and stabilizing, we are recruiting more nurses to help meet our patients’ needs.

Before the pandemic hit, MU Health Care was expecting its third straight year of revenue in excess of $1 billion. Net operating income was expected to be $73.4 million, down from the more than $100 million in each of the past two years.

That net result is now expected to be $55 million.

A report released in May said the hospital system lost $3 million in March after a $7 million operating margin in March 2019.

But for Jeff S., recent losses don’t overshadow historic profits, especially considering the system’s role in the local healthcare system.

The system has expanded its facilities in the last decade and is slated to open an MU Health Care clinic in Boonville in the same building as the former Pinnacle Regional Hospital.

Although other local hospitals, notably Boone Hospital Center, experienced furloughs, Jeff S. cites MU Health Care’s continued expansion as a reason for greater public transparency.

"It’s supposed to be part of the state more or less," he said. "And they are aggressively going after more and more of the market in mid-Missouri, more or less becoming the dominant service provider of healthcare."

Jeff S. hopes the petition will increase community awareness and drive conversations for greater transparency in local healthcare.