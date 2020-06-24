Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Livingston County, according to the Livingston County Health Center. This brings the county’s total to 10, with three recovered.

The two additional positive cases of COVID-19 were identified through the Health Center’s Curbside Testing event last week. Both individuals are asymptomatic and reside in separate households. Their close contacts are being notified, and they will be isolated at home for at least 14 days.

To date, 121 testing results from the event have been received with 18 still pending. Results are being provided by phone. If you were tested and haven’t gotten a call, the Health Center’s Communicable Disease Coordinator should be in contact soon.

The Health Center is considering offering more opportunities to be tested for active COVID-19 (PCR) and Serology (antibody) testing. Any community members who would like to weigh-in, can visit Livingston County Health Center on Facebook and take the survey.

The health center urges the public to continue to take appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing and limiting in-person interactions. If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your health care provider or urgent care center for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877- 435-8411.