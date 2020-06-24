Press release for June 23
8:21 a.m., Officer provided a funeral escort for local business.
8:57 a.m., Officer out at courthouse for court detail.
9:31 a.m., Report of domestic disturbance in the 200 block of E. Bridge Street. One party had left prior to officers arrival. No injuries and no arrests made.
10:11 a.m., Officers assisted Emergency Services on medical call in 1300 block of Monroe Street.
11:09 a.m., Officer out in the 1300 block of Monroe Street to speak with management.
11:10 a.m., Officer out in the 1300 block of Monroe Street for report of an assault. Report taken and investigation continuing.
11:23 a.m., Officer recovered an abandoned bicycle from the 1100 block of Elm Street. Bicycle can be claimed by the owner.
11:35 a.m., Officers out in the 700 block of Clay Street looking for subject for another agency. Negative findings.
12:39 p.m., Officers out at Hedrick Medical Center for an unruly patient. Subject was calmed down and later transported to another facility for evaluation and treatment.
2:10 p.m., Officer out at courthouse to pick up paperwork.
2:11 p.m., Officer transported subject to the treatment facility.
3:06 p.m., Officer speaking with subject on the phone that is having spousal issues. Officer advised of judicial options.
3:11 p.m., Officer speaking on the phone with subject inquiring about abandoned property.
3:22 p.m., Officer out in the 1300 block of Locust Street in reference a theft report. Investigation continuing.
4:32 p.m., Officer out in the 400 block of Walnut Street in reference fireworks. Subjects were advised of ordinance and legal shooting dates and times.
6:01 p.m., Complaint of dogs loose in the 400 block of Wise Street. Officers unable to locate dogs.
6:23 p.m., Officer speaking with subject reference neighbor dispute with possible damage inflicted to roof. Information was provided.
7:07 p.m., Report of subject trying to get into residence on Jennifer Lane. Determined that subject was staying there. No report.
7:49 p.m., Report of dog at large in the area of Broadway and Jackson Street. Report was taken.
7:59 p.m., Complaint of barking dog in area of 300 block of Samuel Street. No contact was made at this time.
8:20 p.m., Domestic disturbance in the 1300 block of Green Street. Determined to be verbal. No arrests made. Parties separated for the night.
9:40 p.m., Report of fireworks in the area of Garr Field Avenue. Officer checked area and unable to locate fireworks being discharged.
10:16 p.m., Reported domestic in the 10 block of Walnut Street. No disturbance. Subject moving property out of residence. Subject got property.
11:22 p.m., Request for well-being check on subject that didn’t show up for work. Officers were able to make contact. subject OK.
On June 23, the Chillicothe Police Department received 87 calls for service.