Press release for June 23

8:21 a.m., Officer provided a funeral escort for local business.

8:57 a.m., Officer out at courthouse for court detail.

9:31 a.m., Report of domestic disturbance in the 200 block of E. Bridge Street. One party had left prior to officers arrival. No injuries and no arrests made.

10:11 a.m., Officers assisted Emergency Services on medical call in 1300 block of Monroe Street.

11:09 a.m., Officer out in the 1300 block of Monroe Street to speak with management.

11:10 a.m., Officer out in the 1300 block of Monroe Street for report of an assault. Report taken and investigation continuing.

11:23 a.m., Officer recovered an abandoned bicycle from the 1100 block of Elm Street. Bicycle can be claimed by the owner.

11:35 a.m., Officers out in the 700 block of Clay Street looking for subject for another agency. Negative findings.

12:39 p.m., Officers out at Hedrick Medical Center for an unruly patient. Subject was calmed down and later transported to another facility for evaluation and treatment.

2:10 p.m., Officer out at courthouse to pick up paperwork.

2:11 p.m., Officer transported subject to the treatment facility.

3:06 p.m., Officer speaking with subject on the phone that is having spousal issues. Officer advised of judicial options.

3:11 p.m., Officer speaking on the phone with subject inquiring about abandoned property.

3:22 p.m., Officer out in the 1300 block of Locust Street in reference a theft report. Investigation continuing.

4:32 p.m., Officer out in the 400 block of Walnut Street in reference fireworks. Subjects were advised of ordinance and legal shooting dates and times.

6:01 p.m., Complaint of dogs loose in the 400 block of Wise Street. Officers unable to locate dogs.

6:23 p.m., Officer speaking with subject reference neighbor dispute with possible damage inflicted to roof. Information was provided.

7:07 p.m., Report of subject trying to get into residence on Jennifer Lane. Determined that subject was staying there. No report.

7:49 p.m., Report of dog at large in the area of Broadway and Jackson Street. Report was taken.

7:59 p.m., Complaint of barking dog in area of 300 block of Samuel Street. No contact was made at this time.

8:20 p.m., Domestic disturbance in the 1300 block of Green Street. Determined to be verbal. No arrests made. Parties separated for the night.

9:40 p.m., Report of fireworks in the area of Garr Field Avenue. Officer checked area and unable to locate fireworks being discharged.

10:16 p.m., Reported domestic in the 10 block of Walnut Street. No disturbance. Subject moving property out of residence. Subject got property.

11:22 p.m., Request for well-being check on subject that didn’t show up for work. Officers were able to make contact. subject OK.

On June 23, the Chillicothe Police Department received 87 calls for service.